Google's Chrome overtakes Firefox in UK

LONDON Aug 1 Google's Chrome overtook
Mozilla Firefox in July to become Britain's second-most popular
Web browser after Microsoft's Internet Explorer, Web
analytics firm StatCounter said on Monday.
Chrome, launched in December 2008, took 22.1 percent of the
UK market, up from 12 percent a year earlier. Internet
Explorer's share fell to 46 percent from 55 percent a year ago,
while Firefox fell to 21.6 percent from 25.
Google is trying to convert its dominance in Web search into
operating systems and mobile software, bringing it into direct
competition with Microsoft. Chrome is used by more than 160
million users worldwide.
In May, Google launched its long-awaited Chromebook, which
runs entirely on software accessed via the Internet rather than
installed on the machine.
Globally, Internet Explorer had 42 percent of the browser
market in July, followed by Firefox with 28 percent and Chrome
with 22. Apple's Safari brower had 5 percent of the
market, while Opera had 2 percent.
