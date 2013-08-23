Bank of America reviews long-hours culture after intern's death

* Bank of America to review working conditions for interns
* Cause of death of German intern remains unknown
* Lawyers warns companies have duty to protect staff
By Clare Hutchison
LONDON, Aug 23 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
said on Friday it was reviewing the working conditions
for junior employees after the death of an intern employed at
its London offices raised concerns about the long-hours culture
of the world's top banks.
Moritz Erhardt, a 21-year-old German student, was found dead
late last week at his London accommodation after allegedly
working for 72 hours without sleep during a summer internship
with the U.S. bank's investment banking division.
The cause of his death remains unknown, and the bank has
declined to comment on reports that he was epileptic. The
results of blood tests are not due back for several weeks.
But Erhardt's death raised questions over who was
responsible for the long hours worked by ambitious graduates who
push themselves to the limit during summer internships to secure
jobs in the highly competitive and well-paid finance industry.
A spokesman for Bank of America said it had convened a
senior working group to "look at all aspects our working
practices, with a particular focus on our junior populations".
He declined to comment on who would be involved in the
group, how long the review would take, or possible outcomes.
"Our immediate priority is to do everything we can to
continue to support the Erhardt family, our interns and impacted
employees at this extremely difficult time," he said in a
statement.
Former interns and junior employees say 20-hour days,
weekends at work and meals in the office are par for the course
in the glass towers of finance in London and New York.
Many talk of the "magic roundabout" where workers get a taxi
home after dawn and leave it waiting while they have a quick
shower and then return to work.
"SLAVERY IN THE CITY"
But Erhardt's death has spurred a debate about the gruelling
schedules that interns endure, with one British newspaper
dubbing the lifestyle "slavery in the city".
Many interns, however, said they imposed these long hours on
themselves as they were determined to use the summer to prove
that they had what it takes to succeed.
Gordon Chesterman, director of the careers service at the
University of Cambridge, one of the UK's top universities, said
it was the responsibility of employers to change the system.
"My hope is that this has been a wake-up call and that
employers will take a long, hard look at what they are doing
with their interns ... How much longer can we carry on with this
regime of long hours?" Chesterman said.
Employment lawyers said companies had legal obligations to
ensure employees, including interns, were not exposed to health
and safety risks and warned that failing to meet those
obligations could leave them open to criminal prosecution and
hefty fines.
"Allowing or turning a blind eye to an intern going beyond
the call of duty to show they can best handle the pressure may
breach those duties and statutory obligations if an intern is
injured as a result," said Michael-John Andrews, expert
employment lawyer from Barlow Robbins LLP.
A spokeswoman for Britain's Department for Business,
Innovation and Skills declined to comment on working conditions
for interns but said under European Union rules workers aged 18
and over could decide to work more than a standard 48-hour week.
Interns, however, were sceptical that banks could end the
workaholic culture that consumes newcomers every summer.
"You'd have to have someone checking security passes to see
how long they've been in the office, but even when they are at
home they are glued to their Blackberry and feel like they're on
call," said a former intern at Nomura.