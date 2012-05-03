IFR - MegaFon appoints banks for US$4bn IPO

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon has selected just two banks to lead its $4 billion London initial public offering, which will be the largest IPO in the UK since the $10 billion float of Swiss commodities firm Glencore in May 2011.
Several sources confirmed that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were notified yesterday that they would be joint global coordinators of the offering. Bankers at both firms declined to comment.
The selection is a surprise for two reasons. Firstly, the company had interviewed more than a dozen banks so more than two banks were expected to secure top level roles, said one banker close to the deal. Secondly lending banks were believed to be best positioned to lead the deal.
In mid-April, the company signed off on a $2 billion syndicated loan with Citigroup, BNP Paribas and Barclays, and it also has a $1.5 billion credit line with Sberbank. The loan is to be used towards buying out a shareholder - a crucial step in allowing the IPO to happen.
The syndicate is expected to grow in days with additions at the bookrunner level, where banks will share the league table credit but have less influence and earn lower fees. Bankers were lobbying for those slots yesterday.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations.