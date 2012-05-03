IFR - MegaFon appoints banks for US$4bn IPO

LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon has selected just two banks to lead its $4 billion London initial public offering, which will be the largest IPO in the UK since the $10 billion float of Swiss commodities firm Glencore in May 2011.

Several sources confirmed that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were notified yesterday that they would be joint global coordinators of the offering. Bankers at both firms declined to comment.

The selection is a surprise for two reasons. Firstly, the company had interviewed more than a dozen banks so more than two banks were expected to secure top level roles, said one banker close to the deal. Secondly lending banks were believed to be best positioned to lead the deal.

In mid-April, the company signed off on a $2 billion syndicated loan with Citigroup, BNP Paribas and Barclays, and it also has a $1.5 billion credit line with Sberbank. The loan is to be used towards buying out a shareholder - a crucial step in allowing the IPO to happen.

The syndicate is expected to grow in days with additions at the bookrunner level, where banks will share the league table credit but have less influence and earn lower fees. Bankers were lobbying for those slots yesterday.