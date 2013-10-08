UPDATE 2-Britain says in talks with Iran about reopening embassies

* Talks are biggest breakthrough in two years
* Latest sign of thaw with West since Rouhani elected
* Hague: sanctions remain until Iran shifts on nuclear work
By Andrew Osborn and Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Oct 8 Britain and Iran have started
talks aimed at restoring diplomatic relations two years after an
angry mob ransacked the British embassy, Foreign Secretary
William Hague said on Tuesday.
The announcement reflects a significant thawing in Iran's
relations with the West which imposed tough economic sanctions
on Tehran after the embassy storming. It may raise hopes of a
breakthrough in talks with world powers about its disputed
nuclear programme in Geneva next week.
Hague said there had been a "marked change" for the better
in Iran's approach since Hassan Rouhani was election president
in June, replacing hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
"Both our countries will now appoint a non-resident charge
d'affaires tasked with implementing the building of relations,
including interim steps on the way towards (the) eventual
reopening of both our embassies," Hague told parliament.
"It is clear that the new president and ministers in Iran
are presenting themselves and their country in a much more
positive way. We must test the Iranian government's sincerity to
the full."
Britain's two diplomatic compounds in Tehran were overrun on
an afternoon in November 2011 in what London said was a
co-ordinated attack, after a rally against British sanctions
escalated into violence and protesters scaled the walls.
As crowds smashed and burned buildings and documents,
diplomats inside feared they would suffer a similar fate to U.S.
staff who were held for 444 days after their embassy was seized
in 1979.
Although the protesters withdrew after a rampage lasting
several hours, Britain immediately withdrew all staff, closed
the embassy, and ejected Iranian diplomats from London.
It was the worst crisis between Britain and Iran since full
diplomatic relations were restored in 1999, a decade after
Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's fatwa that British author Salman
Rushdie should be killed for writing "The Satanic Verses".
SANCTIONS WARNING
Hague told parliament he had held two meetings with Iranian
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in New York in September
and that junior officials from the two countries had met since.
"It is understood on both sides that given this history,
progress in our bilateral relationship needs to proceed on a
step-by-step and reciprocal basis," Hague told lawmakers.
"The foreign minister and I agreed our officials would meet
to discuss this. The first such meeting has already taken place,
and will be followed by a further meeting in Geneva next week."
Officials will discuss the numbers of local staff to be
allowed to work in the embassies in each country, he said.
However, Hague said progress would depend on tangible
changes rather than rhetoric and the West was unlikely to ease
sanctions unless it saw real concessions on the nuclear issue.
"Iran remains in defiance of six U.N. Security Council
resolutions ... and it is installing more centrifuges in its
nuclear facilities," he said.
"In the absence of substantial change to these policies, we
will continue to maintain strong sanctions. A substantial change
in British or Western policies requires a substantive change in
that programme."