FEATURE-London TV channel dips a toe into Iran culture war

LONDON, April 18 Four Iranians gather for a cozy
dinner party, cracking jokes in Persian over a traditional meal
of saffron rice and stew.
It's a tableau that could be straight out of Tehran. But
instead it's a scene from a reality television show shot in
Europe and broadcast by satellite from studios in southwest
London.
With light fare like "Befarmaeed Sham," ("Welcome to Dinner"
in Persian), the Iranian answer to the UK cooking show "Come
Dine With Me," family-owned channel Manoto 1 has struck a chord
inside Iran, gaining what is likely to be millions of fans since
launching in 2010. In the process, it has also irked Iran's
Islamic government.
"Manoto is closer to us than other channels culturally, and
their shows are more fun," said Mohamad, 25, of Esfahan, who
answered questions over the Internet. "It's like we are watching
ourselves on television. Even their presenters are people who
seem similar to us."
Satellite dishes are illegal in Iran, and the government
periodically cracks down on owners and scrambles content from
Western channels. Still, the dishes are sold and installed
widely on the black market.
About 40 percent of Iranians watch satellite programmes
broadcast from outside the country, according to a 2010 estimate
from BBC Monitoring.
After less than two years on the air, Manoto ("Me and You")
has outstripped its closest rivals, BBC Persian, Farsi 1, GEM TV
and Voice of America (VOA), according to the number of "likes"
each channel receives on its Facebook page - an imperfect proxy
used by some experts to assess the channels in lieu of
independent media survey firms in Iran.
As of mid-April, more than 620,000 people listed themselves
as Manoto fans on Facebook - more than twice the number of its
biggest competitor.
But in a country whose government tries to instill Islamic
values by strictly regulating popular culture, even an
entertainment channel like Manoto has angered authorities, who
view it as part of a cultural "soft war" waged by the West. The
Iranian government sometimes jams Manoto's signal, according to
viewers.
"Manoto broadcasts programs that are completely against
Islamic edicts, such as promoting the way the rich live," said
researcher Mohammad Reza Khoshroo at a conference held in Iran
this year, according to comments reported by Iran's Hawzah News
Agency.
Kayvan and Marjan Abbassi, the UK-based Iranian couple who
launched Manoto's parent company, Marjan TV, in 2009, stay out
of the media spotlight. They and other Marjan TV officials
declined to comment for this story despite repeated requests for
interviews.
The Abbassis do not do interviews "in light of the sensitive
nature of the current Iranian media environment," said Maryam
Meddin, managing director of Clarus Design, the network's media
agency. But she added: "Manoto 1 remains committed to providing
entertainment programming to the Iranian people."
For an example of the "sensitivities" involved, one need
look no further than "Befarmaeed Sham", where expatriate
Iranians test their cooking skills and compete for a cash prize.
Sounds innocent enough - except men and women also mix freely
and drink alcohol. Female contestants do not cover their hair
and tend to wear clothes that are more revealing than those
allowed in the Islamic Republic, where women must wear
headscarves and loose clothing in public.
"It's a window into a culture we could have if we were
freely part of the global popular culture," said Mehdi Semati,
an expert on Iranian media and culture at Northern Illinois
University.
"Knowing there's a world outside where Iranians act like us,
talk like us, and think like us, but live a life that is free of
constraints - people compare themselves, and that's worrisome
for the government."
At the conference, citing data from Manoto, Khoshroo said
about half a million people inside Iran contacted the channel in
its first week.
"This is a dangerous statistic," he said.
TELEVISION FOR THE MASSES
Manoto is partly funded by corporate sponsorships and has
been sponsored in the past by companies that sell consumer
products inside Iran, including Samsung and LG,
according to Marjan TV's website and Clarus Design's Meddin.
Manoto's funding also comes from venture capitalists,
according to a 2011 report on human rights and information
access in Iran by the Foreign Policy Centre, a UK-based
independent think tank. The report did not name the venture
capital firms behind the station.
The Abbassis' previous venture, Bebin.tv, an online channel
aimed at second-generation Iranians living in the West, shut in
2008. Manoto continues Bebin's focus on youth culture on a more
ambitious scale, with several original shows, a second channel
that airs documentaries and licenses to broadcast Miss World,
the Golden Globes and the Grammy Awards.
Media professionals and experts and Iran watchers said it
was not known what role politics played in the Abbassis'
business strategy, if any.
What was clear was that the channel has tapped into a
yearning in Iran for creative, original Persian-language
programming, they said. Though satellite channels can be
accessed worldwide, experts believe the vast majority of the
viewership for Persian-language channels is inside Iran.
Manoto's popular news satire show, hosted by a cartoon
monkey named Dr. Copy, is aimed at viewers who don't follow
politics closely. Dr. Copy makes barbs at both Iranian and
Western politicians, uses a laugh track and often receives
feedback and photos from child fans.
"This is television for the masses," said Mahmood Enayat,
who directs the Iran Media Program at the Annenberg School for
Communication at the University of Pennsylvania. "It's not for
the elite or upper class."
"Googoosh Music Academy," a competition show featuring music
doyenne Googoosh guiding aspiring Persian-pop crooners, has been
a runaway hit and completed its second season last year.
Googoosh, essentially the Barbra Streisand of Iran, made her
name as a singer and actress in the Shah-era 1960s and 1970s,
and now performs and lives outside the country.
On the show, young men with trendy hairstyles and women in
glitzy gowns sing ballads made famous during their parents'
generation, before the 1979 Islamic Revolution and later
restrictions on female vocalists and pop music.
According to Manoto figures, over four million viewers voted
for their favourite contestant on the new season last fall, and
the final episode attracted nearly 140,000 views on YouTube.
JAMMING
One proof of Manoto's success is that it appears to be a
favourite target for Iran's censors, who must be selective about
the programmes and channels they choose to jam because it is
difficult to do so, media experts said.
The past three years have seen a renaissance in
Persian-language television. Iranians can now watch BBC Persian,
which has doubled its Iranian audience since launching in 2009
to about 6 million people; Farsi 1, which also started in 2009
and is partly owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. ; and
VOA's Persian News Network, home to satirical show "Parazit,"
similar to Jon Stewart's "The Daily Show" and popular inside
Iran ever since it began in 2009.
Reports from viewers inside Iran suggest authorities have
repeatedly tried to interfere with Manoto programming since the
channel launched.
Soon after Manoto debuted, a fan of "Googoosh Music Academy"
complained he couldn't tune in to the season finale because the
signal was jammed.
"Please, anyone who can, let us know what happens," he wrote
on a Facebook thread dedicated to the show.
On Manoto's online message boards, viewers ask the channel
to re-air beloved shows jammed on their original air date.
The head of IRIB, Iran's state broadcasting network,
admitted scrambling satellite channels in a 2010 speech,
according to a BBC report. "We send jams" to the satellites,
Ezatollah Zarghami was quoted as saying.
Manoto isn't alone among its competitors in being targeted
by Iran's censors, Enayat said. VOA, BBC Persian and Farsi 1
face the same issue, he said.
"If you don't get jammed that means you are safe television
and the government doesn't feel threatened by you," Enayat said.
Another way the government has gone after commercial
channels like Manoto is by targeting firms who buy advertisement
spots. In comments on Iranian state television last year,
Tehran's police chief reminded firms that advertising on
satellite channels is illegal.
"To those who perhaps unknowingly advertise on these
channels, we are telling them to cancel their contracts," said
the official, Ahmad-Reza Radan.
But despite the government's efforts, the entrance of new
Persian-language television outlets like Manoto has improved
even the quality of Iranian state television, Enayat said.
In recent months, DVDs of a slick new show have popped up in
Iran's video shops and attracted a following: A "Come Dine With
Me"-style cooking competition, featuring four same-sex
contestants, called "Iranian Dinner!" The contestants in its
first installments are well-known Iranian actors, and YouTube
videos of the show have garnered tens of thousands of views.
"It has just forced everyone to produce better programming
for Iranians," Enayat said.