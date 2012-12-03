UPDATE 1-UK summons Israeli ambassador over settlement plan

LONDON Dec 3 Britain said on Monday it had
summoned the Israeli ambassador in London to express its
concerns over Israel's plans to expand Jewish settlements after
the Palestinians won de facto U.N. recognition of statehood.
"The Israeli Ambassador to London, Daniel Taub, has been
formally summoned to the Foreign Office this morning by the
Minister for the Middle East, Alistair Burt. The Minister set
out the depth of the UK's concerns," a Foreign Office spokesman
said.
"Any decision about any other measures the UK might take
will depend on the outcome of our discussions with the Israeli
government and with international partners including the US and
European Union," he added.
Israel said on Friday it would build 3,000 more settler
homes in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, areas
Palestinians want for a future state.
Britain joined France at the weekend in condemning the plan,
saying it would make it harder to achieve a resolution through a
so-called "two state solution", with Jerusalem as a shared
capital, of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.
On Thursday the 193-nation U.N. General Assembly
overwhelmingly approved the de facto recognition of the
sovereign state of Palestine, in a diplomatic setback for
Israel.