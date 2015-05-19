Former JPMorgan exec wins London appeal over Whale case

| LONDON
LONDON May 19 A former JPMorgan
executive who supervised a division that ran up $6.2 billion of
losses in the "London Whale" scandal of 2012 has won a second
legal challenge against Britain's regulator in a closely-watched
court battle.
The Court of Appeal said on Tuesday that although Achilles
Macris had not been named, he had been identified and should
have been allowed to respond when the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) fined JPMorgan almost 140 million pounds ($217
million) in 2013 over huge bets by former trader Bruno Iksil.
The decision could have implications for how much detail can
be published in enforcement notices. The case has been closely
watched by scores of traders who also allege they have been
identified in FCA notices and not given a right of reply.
The FCA, which could yet appeal to the Supreme Court, said
only: "We are considering the judgment carefully."
Macris, a Greek citizen, ran the London division of
JPMorgan's Chief Investment Office (CIO) when Iksil, nicknamed
"the London Whale" for his outsized derivatives trades, stacked
up eyewatering losses. His job title was International Chief
Investment Officer.
In its enforcement notice, the FCA said that "by virtue of
the conduct of the CIO London management", JPMorgan had
deliberately misled the regulator.
Arguing that the term "CIO London management" had been
intentionally used to refer specifically to him, rather than a
body, Macris argued that a series of FCA notices identified him
and were clearly prejudicial to him and yet he had had no
opportunity to contest the allegations.
A secondary process should now start automatically to decide
whether the criticisms against him are valid, his lawyer at
Clifford Chance said.
JPMorgan, whose Chief Executive Jamie Dimon initially
dismissed the London Whale incident as a 'tempest in a teapot',
was fined more than $1 billion by U.S. and British regulators.
Iksil's former boss Javier Martin-Artajo and junior trader
Julien Grout were indicted by U.S. authorities on five charges
each, including securities fraud and conspiracy. Iksil has been
cooperating with U.S. authorities and not faced charges.
Martin-Artajo, who lives in Spain, and Grout, who lives in
France, have not travelled to the U.S. to face charges. U.S.
prosecutors said earlier this month their efforts to extradite
Martin-Artajo had hit a dead end. France does not extradite its
citizens.
Macris was Martin-Artajo's supervisor.
($1 = 0.6465 pounds)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Keith Weir)