UPDATE 1-Accounting watchdog probes KPMG over BNY Mellon compliance

LONDON, June 23 Britain's accounting watchdog
has opened an investigation into how accounting firm KPMG
made sure that Bank of New York Mellon complied
with rules on keeping customer money safe.
The Financial Reporting Council said on Tuesday the
investigation would cover the conduct of KPMG auditors regarding
BNY Mellon's London branch.
"We are committed to setting the highest standards in our
work and will cooperate fully with the FRC in its enquiries," a
KPMG spokesman said.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority fined BNY Mellon, the
world's biggest custody bank, 126 million pounds ($199 million)
in April for failing to keep customer money safe during the
financial crisis.
BNY's rule breaches spanned nearly six years from November
2007 to August 2013. This period included the collapse of Lehman
Brothers in 2008, which prompted British regulators to check
that custody banks were complying with safe-keeping rules.
KPMG, one of the world's "Big Four" accounting firms, was
responsible for reporting to the financial regulator that BNY
Mellon was complying with rules on the safe-keeping of customer
assets.
The FRC's investigation will cover the years' that ended on
31 December 2007 to 31 December 2011. The watchdog has powers to
impose unlimited fines and ban an accountant from the industry.
