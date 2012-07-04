HIGHLIGHTS-Parliament hearing with Barclays' Diamond

LONDON, July 4 Bob Diamond faced a grilling by
British lawmakers on Wednesday, a day after quitting as
Barclays' chief executive over an interest rate rigging
scandal.
Following are comments from Diamond from the hearing in
parliament's Treasury Select Committee:
ON REACTION TO COMING OUT FIRST
"I know Barclays, if we have another situation going forward
we'll still act the same way to come out and be first to correct
it, but I worry that the impact of being first was, because we
were most cooperative, because we put the most resources into
this, and the reaction to the one firm that is out first outside
of the industry contact doesn't create great incentives for
others to come forward."
ASKED IF VARLEY SPOKE WITH MINISTERS OR TREASURY OFFICIALS
"Yes, I can't remember the exact conversation I had with
John after that, but he did follow up and remember we are right
in that two day window before we completed the equity
transaction with the Qataris and Abu Dhabi, so it was a quite
delicate time."
ON INTERPRETATION OF TUCKER CALL:
"(Tucker) was pointing out the problem and I was pointing
out that the problem wasn't with Barclays, the problem was with
other submissions.
"I didn't take it as a directive, I took it as either a
heads up that you're high or an annoyance that you're high."
ON WIDER RAMIFICATIONS
"We have a profound issue, and it's an industry-wide issue,
not just a Barclays issue, in terms of Libor submissions.
"I would suggest we wait and see, importantly, what the
ramification of the industry-wide investigation are."
ON 2008 CALL WITH TUCKER
"The importance of the call to me was the heads up about the
concerns in Whitehall who felt that since we were the high Libor
submission it might mean something different than it meant."
ON HARM TO BRAND AND REPUTATION
"The actions we took when we found out, I think all of them
were appropriate, including recognising that we would be out
ahead of the pack and helping the regulators. We did not think
the focus on this would be as intense in terms of potentially
harming our brand and reputation."
LIBOR ISSUES NO SURPRISE
"We can't sit here and say no one knew there was an issue
about Libor in the industry. We can't do it. This wasn't a
surprise. ... On multiple occasions Barclays visited with the
various regulators to bring these issues to their attention.
Obviously there were some issues."
ON THE LIBOR RATE SETTERS
"The rate setters, in almost each case, had been with
Barclays for 25 or 30 years. They are some of our most senior
staff."
ON THE 'NO-JERK RULE'
"The culture was absolutely opposite of anything that we
wanted. We have talked about the 'no-jerk rule'. We are serious
in Barclays, not just Barclays Capital, but Barclays, that when
people don't behave they have to leave. We missed it here, we
missed it with 14 people, and that's wrong."
ON PAY OFF
(Asked about his final pay off and if there should be
recognition of what went wrong)
"Those are questions for the board. I have not asked them
nor has it been of interest to me in the last day or so. Since I
resigned my focus was on preparing for today."
ON HOW SORRY HE IS
"I don't want to leave any impression about how sorry I am,
how angry we are, how disappointed we are. What I am saying in
the context of Barclays, which is an amazing institution that I
love, there are people doing things for their communities, for
their customers and clients, 140,000 of them, and we are all
impacted by these 14 traders, and it's not OK, no one is saying
this was OK, it was wrong."
ON CRIMINAL PROSECUTION
"There will be, I understand, follow-up criminal
investigations on certain individuals. It's not up to us but
we're certainly not going to stand in the way of it."
REACTION TO TRADERS' BEHAVIOUR
"I think people who do things that they're not supposed to
do should be dealt with harshly. I think they should go through
due process. I think we have been through a process ourselves of
dealing harshly with people.
"David, when I got the results of this investigation and it
was because of the interviews, as I've said, I didn't see a lot
of the detail. I was aware there was an investigation and I was
broadly aware that things were coming out. When I read the
emails from those traders, I got physically ill. It's
reprehensible behaviour and if you're asking me should those
actions be dealt with, absolutely."
"That behaviour was reprehensible, it was wrong. I am sorry,
I am disappointed and I am also angry. There is absolutely no
excuse for the behaviour that was exhibit in those activities
and the types of emails that were written.
And I stand for a lot of people at Barclays that are really,
really angry about this."
ON COMMUNICATION WITH DEL MISSIER
"I was not aware that Jerry (del Missier) had a
miscommunication or a misunderstanding, Jerry didn't say that to
me."
ON SITUATION IN 2008
"My first reaction (to the conversation with Paul Tucker)
was: John, you have to get to Whitehall, you have to make sure
they knew we are funding fine.
"This was a very pressurised situation. This was probably a
momentous week in the history of Barclays and the history of the
financial markets.
"(Asked if he saw this as ministers or officials asking him
to fiddle your submission) "I didn't see that no."
ON BARCLAYS COOPERATION WITH REGULATORS
"This week the focus has been on Barclays in many ways
because they were first. And I worry that the world looks at
Barclays and a small group of traders who had reprehensible
behaviour and that that is being put on Barclays in a way that
is not representative of the firm that I love so much.
"In Barclays it has been three years with three of the most
important regulatory agencies in the world, looking at millions
of files. All three regulatory agencies applauding Barclays for
their cooperation, for their analysis, for their proactivity.
The attitude of Barclays three years ago when this was
recognised was - let's get to the bottom of it.
"I think that attitude is recognised by the three regulatory
agencies and what they wrote, but it does not coming out in the
court of public opinion in the last week."
ON MEMO
"I think that was the core of the reason that I dictated
that note and communicated with John (Varley) right away. As you
saw the file note was to John, and the concern we had, if I can
put it in context, this was October 29 2008, after... we have
had the government intervention, Royal Bank of Scotland, the
government intervention of Lloyds.
"For the first, two days later, the fundraising from the
Middle East was completed so within the context of this market,
there was a worry that if people in Whitehall, which in my mind
are officials in the government."
ON 2008 LIBOR POSTINGS OF OTHER BANKS
"There was a perception in Whitehall that our rates were
high, and our worry was that if members of the government
thought our rates were high, and if they took that to mean we
couldn't fund, and couldn't fund adequately...."
"It was clear a number of a firms that were posting, had
emergency loans, had been nationalised, or were having trouble
funding. I said to Paul (Tucker) we were funding at those
levels. But we would question whether other institutions could
get funds at the levels they were posting."
WHY HE WAS NOT AWARE OF DISCUSSIONS ABOUT LIBOR
(Questions: Bearing in mind how important that rate was to
Barclays, what does it say that you were not aware of the
discussions? We're talking about the discussion at the
time...why when this got serious were you unaware?)
"It was not brought to that level. And part of that is that
there were ongoing meetings at the level below that with the
regulators."
(Why not?)
"I think there was the feeling that it had been resolved."
ON RESIGNATION
"I love Barclays. History will judge Barclays as an
incredible institution because of its people. We need to get
through this period and the best way to do that was to step
down.
"Let me explain why I changed my mind. It's a good question.
It wasn't over the weekend because we worked over the weekend on
a communication to our colleagues internally.
"We did that knowing that we had the support of the board,
support of our shareholders who we had been working with, from
the announcement at the end of the week, of our colleagues, of
our clients, of our customers and our regulators.
"It was clear to me on Monday that that support wasn't as
strong, and that I needed to take a step and ... the support
from the regulators wasn't as strong as it had been and I need
to take this step."
DECISION TO RESIGN
"The best way I think I can help ... prevent the damage to
the reputation that has happened over the last week, the best
way for me to do that was to step down, but continue to come
here and answer the questions of the committee."
ASKED WHETHER REGULATORS CALLED AGIUS
"I don't know ... If Marcus (Agius) had conversations with
regulators, that is a conversation for him to have with you, I
did not discuss that with him."
CULTURAL ISSUES RAISED BY FSA:
"There was a discussion that, as it got down into the
organisation, they felt that there was some cultural issues,
that people sometimes pushed back, that some of the push back
wasn't always followed up at the top. So there was an overall
discussion on culture."
"It was part of an annual review, so it's always going to
have some things that they're going to be critical of and we can
do better."
ON MANAGEMENT STYLE
"I think my management style, if that's what you're asking,
at the time, was to have an executive committee that had all the
representatives of the things that reported up into me.
I certainly preferred a consensus style of management, that
we could agree on the right decision as opposed to the chief
executive making all the decisions."
ON HIS APPOINTMENT
"That's the first I've ever heard that there was any
question about my appointment as chief executive. ... I got very
strong support for my appointment as chief executive."