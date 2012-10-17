UK to legislate reforms of Libor

LONDON Oct 17 Britain will change the law to
reform the Libor interest rate that was rigged by Barclays
and other banks, the country's finance ministry said on
Wednesday.
Barclays was fined a record 290 million pounds in June for
manipulation of the London Interbank Offered Rate, a benchmark
used as a basis for pricing products like home loans worth over
$300 trillion.
Martin Wheatley, managing director of the Financial Services
Authority, published recommendations last month for reforming
the setting, governance and regulation of Libor.
The UK finance ministry said on Wednesday that it will
insert some of the recommendations into a financial bill now in
the final stages of approval in parliament.
"The government's changes to legislation will ensure that
those that attempt to manipulate LIBOR face the full force of
the law," UK financial services minister Greg Clark said in a
statement.
"But this is just one part of the process, the banks and the
British Bankers' Association will have to play their part to
ensure that reform is effective and LIBOR's reputation is
restored," Clark said.
The legislative changes will create a new criminal offence
for misleading statements in relation to benchmarks such as
libor.
The new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will be given
powers to write rules on how banks make their submissions for
compiling libor.
The BBA will be removed and replaced as administrator of
Libor, Clark added.
Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to be the next
lender to settle charges of attempting to manipulate Libor.