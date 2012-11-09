版本:
中国
2012年 11月 9日 星期五

UK's SFO expecting major developments in Libor probe

LONDON Nov 9 Britain's Serious Fraud Office said on Friday that it expected significant developments in its investigations into the rigging of Libor rates in the near future.

Bloomberg reported earlier on Friday that the British prosecutors were set to arrest former traders and rate setters at Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and UBS .

RBS, Barclays and UBS declined to comment.

