UK's Osborne to announce wide bank review-source

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, July 2 British finance minister George Osborne will on Monday announce a broader-than-expected review into the banking industry, looking at culture and standards in the sector as well as the causes of the recent Libor rate-fixing scandal, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.
The UK source said the investigation would be "wider than a narrow review into Libor and criminal sanctions ... (and) will encompass culture and sanctions."
Osborne is due to give a statement to parliament at 1530 GMT.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
