Kudos and a $500 mln pot: banks fight for Lloyds, RBS deals

* All top firms keen for piece of Lloyds, RBS share sell-off
* Must pitch by Monday to handle bail-out bank stake sales
* Fees likely to be skinny, maybe below 0.5 pct -bankers
* Pot may still exceed 300 mln stg over several years
* Prospect of follow-on work is big attraction
By Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham
LONDON, July 5 More than a dozen top banks are
finalising plans to run a 20 billion pound ($30 billion) share
sale in part-nationalised Lloyds, one of the most
prestigious British deals in recent years, but with fees cut to
the bone.
Banks need to pitch by Monday to handle the sale of the
government's 39 percent shareholding in Lloyds and - later - its
81 percent of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), UK Financial
Investments (UKFI), which manages the government's shares, says.
UKFI will pick a shortlist, possibly about eight banks,
which it can turn to at short notice, and a Lloyds sale may
start this year with as much as 5 billion pounds worth its
holding up for sale, industry and political sources say.
Bankers said all the big names from Wall Street and the City
of London will be bidding, even though fees for government work
are far less lucrative than for private firms.
"There's more honour at stake than there is money," said one
senior investment banker involved in the process.
Bidding for the work will bring some of the City's big names
up against each other: UBS's Simon Lyons and David Soanes, both
of whom are advising Co-op Bank on its 1.5 billion pound ($2.3
billion)rescue plan, Credit Suisse's Ewen Stevenson and
Sebastian Grigg, a contemporary at Oxford University of Osborne
and British Prime Minister David Cameron, Barclays's Jim Renwick
- who advised RBS on its bailout, and Rupert Hume-Kendall, one
of the most prolific dealmakers at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, who last year advised on a Reckitt Benckiser share sale.
Heavyweights such as HSBC CEO Stuart Gulliver,
Deutsche Bank's Anshu Jain and UBS's Sergio Ermotti may also
enter the fray.
Fees could be below the usual 0.5 percent for a government
sale and maybe as low as 0.1-0.2 percent if the government opts
to give the banks advisory roles rather than the more risky
taking on of blocks of stock to sell on, bankers said.
Finance minister George Osborne said in June that the
government was ready to start selling its Lloyds shares, which
are trading comfortably above the government's breakeven price,
having hit a two-year high in June.
The Treasury has not yet said how it will structure the
sales. It may ask a syndicate of banks to buy a block of shares
and sell them in a traditional accelerated bookbuild process,
which requires the banks to take on more risk.
Alternatively, it may ask banks to play more of a marketing
role and run a roadshow to assess demand for shares, without
taking any risk. That would enable the Treasury to pay lower
fees and vary the amount it sells depending on demand. The U.S.
government used this method to exit insurer AIG, on which it
made a $22.7 billion profit after paying underwriting fees of
0.5 percent, far below usual non-state fees of 2-3 percent.
The scale of the Lloyds sale means banks involved should
still land tens of millions of pounds: banks would earn 25
million pounds if they charged 0.5 percent on the sale of 5
billion pounds of shares. That is potentially 325 million pounds
($490 million) in total fees - albeit maybe over a decade.
But the real prize is the prospect of follow-on work for a
job well done. Britain pumped 20 billion pounds into Lloyds and
45 billion into RBS, and said it aims to get its money back.
Banks have been asked to pitch for four roles: bookrunner,
co-lead manager, capital markets adviser, and financial and/or
strategic adviser. All the major banks are likely to tender,
including U.S. firms JPMorgan, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and
Goldman Sachs.
At least as many Europeans are expected to pitch, including
Barclays, Deutsche Bank, UBS,
Credit Suisse, HSBC and Rothschild.
All banks declined to comment.
UBS, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan worked
closely with the Treasury during the 2008 bailout of the banks.
UBS and Bank of America are joint brokers to Lloyds and UBS and
Morgan Stanley are brokers to RBS.
The Treasury has asked banks to submit fee structures in six
blocks: accelerated bookbuilds above and below 3 billion pounds,
full market offers - which could include share sales to retail
investors - of above and below 5 billion pounds and
equity-linked structured product sales above and below 2
billion.
It is rare any transaction exceeds 8 billion pounds, so the
Lloyds stake is likely to be sold in at least four tranches and
RBS could take more than 10.
One of the most anticipated share sales of recent years has
shown the risk of handling a hot deal, however. When Facebook's
$16 billion IPO last year flopped, the blame was pinned on the
Nasdaq exchange and lead underwriter Morgan Stanley.