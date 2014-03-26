UPDATE 1-UK sells 4.2 bln stg of shares in Lloyds

(Adds statement from finance minster, details)

LONDON, March 26 Britain sold 4.2 billion pounds ($6.9 billion) of shares in Lloyds Banking Group to cut its stake in the country's largest retail bank to under 25 percent and put it on course for a complete exit in the next year at a profit.

UK Finance Minster George Osborne said Wednesday's sale "represents good value for the taxpayer" and proceeds would be used to reduce the national debt.

"It is another step in repairing the banks, in reducing our national debt and in getting the taxpayers' money back," Osborne said.

UK Financial Investments, the body that manages Britain's stakes in Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland, said on Wednesday it sold a 7.8 percent stake in Lloyds, or 5.6 billion shares, at 75.5 pence a share.

The sale, at a 4.6 percent discount to Tuesday's closing price, cut Britain's holding in Lloyds to 24.9 percent. The shares were sold at a profit to the average price paid by the government, which is estimated at 73.6p.

Britain began to offload its 39 percent shareholding in Lloyds last September, which was seen as a milestone in the country's recovery from the 2008 financial crisis, when taxpayers pumped a combined 66 billion pounds into Lloyds and RBS.

Bankers and analysts said UKFI could completely sell its stake in Lloyds before a UK election due in 2015.

"Another placing in mid/late-2014 to institutional investors ... appears likely. An offer to retail individuals is also likely to come at some point ahead of the May 2015 elections," said Andrew Coombs, analyst at Citi.

