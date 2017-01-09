UPDATE 1-British government no longer top Lloyds shareholder

(Adds shareholder details, share price)
LONDON Jan 9 The British government is no
longer top shareholder in Lloyds Banking Group after
reducing its stake to below 6 percent as it aims to return the
lender to full private ownership this year.
UK Financial Investments Limited (UKFI), which manages the
government's stake, resumed share sales in October, having
halted them for almost a year due to market turbulence.
The government has reduced its stake by a further one
percentage point to 5.95 percent, Lloyds said in a statement on
Monday.
That leaves BlackRock, the world's largest asset
manager, as Lloyds top shareholder.
The government was left with a 43 percent stake in Lloyds
after a 20.5 billion pound ($25 billion) taxpayer-funded bailout
during the 2007-09 financial crisis.
Britain's finance ministry has recovered more than 18
billion pounds, Lloyds said.
"Today's announcement that the UK Government is no longer
our largest shareholder is a key milestone in the journey of
Lloyds Banking Group back to full private ownership, returning
taxpayers' money at a profit," said Antonio Horta-Osorio, chief
executive of Lloyds.
Finance Minister Philip Hammond is under pressure to recoup
cash from its stake in Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland
, which was also bailed out.
"Returning Lloyds to the private sector and recovering all
of the cash the taxpayer injected into the bank during the
financial crisis is a priority for the government," Hammond
said.
Lloyds shares were up 0.2 percent at 66 pence at 0810 GMT.
($1 = 0.8205 pounds)
(Reporting by Anjuli Davies; editing by Rachel Armstrong and
Jasan Neely)