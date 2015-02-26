Former IT manager admits insider share trading - UK watchdog

LONDON Feb 26 A former manager at IT
consultancy Logica has admitted illegally trading the company's
shares before the firm was taken over by a Canadian rival, a
British regulator said on Thursday.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Ryan Willmott,
formerly group reporting and financial planning manager for
Logica, pleaded guilty on Thursday to three instances of insider
trading which netted him 30,000 pounds ($46,533).
Willmott, 33, traded Logica shares based on confidential
information about the takeover of Logica by Canadian rival CGI
Group that was publicly announced on May 31, 2012, the
FCA said in a statement.
He set up a trading account in the name of a former
girlfriend, without her knowledge, and also passed on inside
information to a family friend who used it to trade on his and
Willmott's behalf, the FCA added.
The watchdog declined to say if it was pursuing Willmott's
family friend as well.
The FCA has made it a priority to crack down on insider
trading before mergers, and suspicious share price moves ahead
of takeovers have declined in recent years as the number of
prosecutions has mounted.
"This case shows that using others to try to cover up that
breach of trust does not prevent detection," said Georgina
Philippou, the regulator's acting head of enforcement.
"The FCA will not stand by when people take part in
opportunistic insider dealing."
Willmott will be sentenced on March 26. Insider trading is a
criminal offence and punishable by a fine and up to seven years
in jail.
The markets regulator had previously secured 25 convictions
for insider dealing since March 2009 and is still prosecuting
eight individuals.
($1 = 0.6447 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Pravin Char)