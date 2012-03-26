FEATURE-Property developers learn from London's dukes and earls

| LONDON, March 26
LONDON, March 26 A record number of London
developers looking to build bespoke neighbourhoods from scratch
will be emulating the success of centuries-old aristocratic
landowning dynasties who have helped transform the capital city
in the past 50 years.
Developments like the 67-acre scheme in the King's Cross
district and a 2,818-home plan for the Olympics site are among a
dozen projects that have taken lessons from the likes of
Grosvenor and Cadogan Estates, areas formed hundreds of years
ago that have boosted property values in recent decades by being
picky with tenants and improving public areas.
"Everyone increasingly realises that design and maintenance
of the environment around the buildings is as likely to improve
property values as anything else," said Sir Terry Farrell, who
designed a 77-acre masterplan of shops, offices and homes in the
Earls Court district of west London that will be ready in 2032.
"There is a much stronger move towards estate management,
the kind of custodianship the great estates have done extremely
well," he told Reuters.
A partnership between British developer Delancey and the
development arm of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, which will
start work on the 67-acre East Village scheme once this summer's
Olympic Games are over, is adopting a similar "placemaking"
approach.
It has even hired the former chief executive of Cadogan
Estates, which owns much of London's trendy Chelsea district, as
its chairman after paying 557 million pounds ($883 million) for
the site last August.
"I was one of the relatively small number of people with
experience managing a chunk of London with a long term view,"
Stuart Corbyn told Reuters. "The approach with East Village will
be long-term though I'm not suggesting we will be there for 250
years."
King's Cross is being developed by British firm Argent,
backed by Hermes Real Estate on behalf of the British Telecom
pension scheme and led by Roger Madelin, an
athletically-built champion of green issues who cycles to work
every day.
FAMILY TIES
Once dotted with villages and manor houses, London's West
End district, where much of the English aristocracy's land is
located, became a string of neighbourhoods in the late 18th
century as a population boom spread beyond the financial zone to
its east.
Grosvenor, the estate that today covers swathes of the
upmarket Mayfair and Belgravia districts, is controlled by the
UK's fourth richest man, the Duke of Westminster, currently
Gerald Grosvenor.
It was formerly undrained marshland and first acquired
through the 1677 marriage of Thomas Grosvenor, a landowner from
north-west England, and 12-year-old Mary Davies, heiress to the
Manor of Ebury in London.
Such histories created a land ownership structure not seen
in many other major global cities. Companies like private equity
firms own blocks rather than whole neighbourhoods in New York
while Paris' top shopping streets have many landlords, said Mark
Burlton, a retail expert at property broker Cushman & Wakefield.
As guardians of ancestral good fortune rather than
profit-led developers, the estates were content to sit back and
collect rental income. But that changed in 1967, when the law
was revised to give residential leaseholders the right to buy
the freeholds, shrinking the size of the estates and shifting
their focus to increasing value.
Rents on Cadogan's Sloane Street have risen 175 percent to
550 per square foot since 1987 in a push by the estate to make
it a high-end shopping street that precluded more downmarket
retailers from taking space.
Rents on nearby Kensington High Street have only risen 108
percent over the same period, data from property consultancy
Colliers International showed. They are both served by
the same local population but the street's fragmented ownership
produced a mix of shops including low-cost stores like TK Maxx.
In a similar vein, the Howard de Walden Estate, which
controls 92 acres of the Marylebone district, doesn't always
seek the highest rent on Marylebone High Street so independent
retailers can thrive, raising both the tone and overall value of
the estate, which has grown by almost 40 percent to 2.1 billion
pounds since 2008.
"We have absolutely had aspirations to learn from the great
estates," said Robert Evans, director of Argent, which says it
will prevent some retailers in its Kings Cross development from
selling on leases and restrict changes made to shop fronts and
signs, rules typical of estates like Cadogan and otherwise laid
down by local authorities.
REGENERATION
In all, the city's 12 regeneration sites cover more than 50
million square feet of houses, shops and offices, the equivalent
of 670 s o ccer pitches. It's the highest number of large schemes
on record, said global property consultancy CBRE's head
of London research Kevin McCauley.
Most were drawn up with political backing in the boom before
the 2008 financial crisis and also took inspiration from the
97-acre Canary Wharf financial district. The forest of glass and
steel skyscrapers, completed on previously derelict docklands in
1991, is home to Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan
and other financial heavyweights.
The economic downturn contributed to the flurry of schemes
all coming at the same time, said Michael Marx, chief executive
of Development Securities, which developed a 1.6 million
square feet project in Paddington, west London, alongside
insurer Aviva, as part of a wider scheme.
"Economic stagnation is good for regeneration projects as
local authorities are less inclined to put obstacles in the way
of developers," he told Reuters, referring to the often arduous
British planning system.
Argent is courting Google, to take 725,000 square
feet of office space for its UK headquarters in King's Cross, a
former fish, coal and grain goodsyard, a deal that would boost
rents as others scramble to be neighbours with the Internet
search giant.
"These types of deals are very important as tenants are not
exactly swanning around at the moment," said Marx. "Placemaking
is where good developers can make even more money."