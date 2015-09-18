London fifth-priciest city in the world but earnings lag behind - UBS

LONDON, Sept 18 London is the fifth most
expensive city in the world to live in but wage levels have
failed to keep up compared to other major centres, a report by
Swiss Bank UBS has found.
The British capital ranked behind Zurich, Geneva, New York
and Oslo when it came to the relative cost of goods, including
rent, but was in 13th place on a comparison of gross salaries.
The study found that whilst it was cheaper to live in
Sydney, Copenhagen and Chicago, residents there earned more
relative to Londoners.
Rising levels of rent have helped to push up the cost of
living in London in recent years with Britain having failed to
build enough homes to meet rising needs.
Demand has also risen because of growing levels of net
migration and people opting to rent for longer in order to save
up for increasingly more expensive properties, the report said.
Meanwhile, earnings have risen more slowly than inflation
for most years since the 2007/8 financial crisis although they
have begun to pick up robustly this year.
UBS found that London was also far more expensive than
comparable European capital cities Paris and Berlin when the
price of an average basket of 39 foodstuffs was compared but
Zurich, Seoul and New York were the costliest locations.
A Londoner must work 41.2 hours to afford an iPhone 6, twice
as long as a resident of Zurich who only needs to work 20.6
hours, it added.
However the British capital was one of the cheapest places
to buy a kilo of bread, with Londoners having to work for just 6
minutes to buy the basic foodstuff, half the time it would take
a New Yorker.
UBS said that the decision in January by the Swiss National
Bank to abruptly abandon its cap of 1.20 francs per euro,
leading to a surge in the franc's value, had hugely altered the
indicators.
"Zurich and Geneva rose to the top of the rankings. Eurozone
cities plunged," the report said, adding that the crisis in
Ukraine had pushed Kiev to the bottom of the price and wage
charts.
Among the cheapest places in the world to live were Sofia in
Bulgaria, Bucharest in Romania and New Delhi and Mumbai in
India, where wages were also among the lowest of the 71
locations compared around the world.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)