REFILE-Olympics-Londoners torn between scepticism and excitement

By Drazen Jorgic
LONDON Jan 27 With the countdown clock in
tourist-thronged Trafalgar Square ticking towards six months to
go until the start of the London Olympics many of the ordinary
Londoners passing by the landmark were pouring cold water on the
looming party.
While there is plenty of genuine excitement, fears about the
state of the British economy, Government cuts and transport
meant that not everyone was as enthusiastic as the children and
tourists who posed for photographs next to the sleek 4.5 tonne
digital clock perched in the famous square.
London Mayor Boris Johnson has trumpeted London as the place
to be in the summer but some, like student Michaela Deane, think
the city will grind to a halt with the huge influx of visitors
expected later this year.
"Living in London and using the Tube is hard enough but it's
going to be near impossible with millions of extra tourists,"
the 20-year-old, who plans to leave the city during the Games,
told Reuters on Thursday.
"I live near Greenwich Park and I'm not happy about the
extra 20 minutes wait on the Tube. I'm also not happy that
they're flattening the park for the Olympics."
Others questioned the economic sense in spending billions on
what they perceive to be a vanity project, especially at a time
when vital public services are at risk of cuts as the government
enacts austerity measures.
"What's the point of spending millions of pounds on
buildings when they don't really encourage exercise and
healthiness in schools," said David Graham, 25, just before
performing three back flips and a back somersault in front of
his friend who filmed with him with a camera.
"It's going to bring London to a standstill, the tickets are
really expensive and they are impossible to get," added Steven
Tye, 48, a construction worker.
The British are well-known for their scepticism and the
Olympic project has given them plenty of ammunition with the
projected costs for the Games having more than trebled to 9.3
billion pounds since London wion the bid in 2005.
THIRD OLYMPICS
It is not all doom and gloom though and a sense of
enthusiasm is slowly creeping in.
"We are going to get more excited as we near the Games,"
said Amy Emerson, 21, a promotion worker.
"People were very cynical about the Royal Wedding but when
it finally came, everyone got into it and embraced it."
The colourful countdown clock, nestled between two large
water fountains and the steps leading to the National Portrait
Gallery, has become a temporary tourist attraction and on Friday
it will show there are 182 days until the two-week sporting
festival begins on July 27.
"We are all very excited and aware the Olympics are coming
up," said Marina Line, 42, as her child posed in front of the
clock with other pupils from a south London primary school.
As the red double decker buses negotiated the lunch-hour
traffic, Trafalgar Square was abuzz with activity as 15 young
men and women performed mock exercises for charity, dressed as
Olympic runners.
"This is going to change London," said Lucy Willman, 25, a
charity worker struggling to make herself heard as her colleague
with a loudspeaker shouted "run faster" at the runners.
"I haven't managed to get tickets but I'll be watching it on
telly and I can't wait."
London will become the first city to host the Olympics Games
three times, having also done it in 1908 and 1948, and for some
they feel it is high time the Games returned.
"We haven't had the Olympics for 64 years and it's a once in
a lifetime opportunity," said Dan March. "People should be aware
of the Games and just enjoy them."
(Reporting By Drazen Jorgic; editing by Martyn Herman)