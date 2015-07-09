UK regulator drops case against London Whale trader

| LONDON, July 9
LONDON, July 9 Bruno Iksil, the former JPMorgan
trader dubbed the London Whale for his outsized trades,
has escaped a fine and possible industry ban in Britain after an
investigation into a scandal that cost the bank $6.2 billion in
2012, his lawyers said on Thursday.
Iksil, whose former boss Javier Martin-Artajo and junior
colleague Julien Grout have been charged with offences including
securities fraud and conspiracy in the United States, was told
on July 1 that the UK regulator would take no action against
him.
"This is a tremendous victory for my client, Mr Bruno Iksil,
who has been vindicated by the FCA without being required to
attend a hearing," said Raymond Silverstein, an employment
lawyer at Browne Jacobson, who has advised Iksil since 2012.
JPMorgan was fined more than $1 billion by U.S. and British
regulators in 2013 for management failings over the scandal.
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon initially dismissed it as a 'tempest
in a teapot' - a comment that would come back to haunt the man
who runs the largest U.S. bank.
Manhattan federal prosecutors charged Martin-Artajo and
Grout, who each worked for JPMorgan's chief investment office in
London, with wire fraud and conspiracy to falsify books and
records related to the trading losses two years ago.
The two men were charged with deliberately trying to hide
hundreds of millions of dollars in losses on trades in a
portfolio of synthetic credit derivatives tied to corporate
debt. Such derivatives are financial instruments designed to bet
on the probability of corporate default.
But Iksil, who has been cooperating with U.S. authorities
and has not faced U.S. charges, emerged in the criminal
complaints as wanting to exit the unwieldy trading positions and
at times tried to argue against hiding mounting losses.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) had been
investigating whether Iksil was guilty of misconduct by failing
to prevent or detect mispricing and other market conduct
failures, the lawyers said.
In an emailed statement, the FCA said only: "We can confirm
that the FCA will not be taking any further action."
Iksil, who was fired along with Martin-Artajo in 2013 as the
scandal surrounding the bank's losses escalated, is now
"considering his position and rights", the statement said.
He remains a cooperating witness in ongoing U.S. criminal
and civil proceedings and will make no further comment so as not
to prejudice those proceedings, the statement added.
Iksil's legal team included Silverstein and Michael Potts
and Catherine Robinson of Byrne and Partners.
($1 = 0.6500 pounds)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Tom Brown)