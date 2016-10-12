Global investors wary of UK markets as Brexit fog thickens

* Global money managers taking stock of Brexit
* Messy politics not inspiring confidence
* Britain reliant on "kindness of strangers"
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Oct 12 Money managers charged with
investing trillions of dollars of global savings haven't
abandoned Britain just yet, but the uncertainty created by
Brexit has made them extremely wary about investing in UK Plc.
Portfolio managers, strategists and investment officers at
13 asset or wealth management firms controlling more than $7
trillion of assets have told Reuters that their broadly negative
view on Britain hasn't changed since the June 23 referendum that
paved the way for its exit from the European Union.
Many of these money managers currently hold UK stocks and
bonds and have no fixed plan to cut and run yet. Some say they
will consider adding to their holdings once the Brexit fog of
uncertainty lifts.
But right now, most say the situation is very fluid, they
are nervous about developments and are ready to review holdings
at any stage.
"We are losing visibility on the UK," said Eric Brard, head
of fixed income and debt asset management at Amundi, a global
asset manager with more than $1.1 trillion worth of assets under
management.
For a country that relies on overseas investors to balance
its books by funding its current account deficit - "the kindness
of strangers", in the words of Bank of England governor Mark
Carney - even the hint that capital inflows might dry up could
have serious consequences.
With one of the biggest balance of payments deficits in the
developed world of around 6 percent of annual economic output,
Britain needs that capital to keep coming in. If it's not
forthcoming, sterling's value - the shop window price for all UK
assets to the rest of the world - must drop far enough to make
it attractive enough to return.
"For a period of time the UK was an attractive place to put
capital. But that has certainly changed for us and a number of
other people that I speak to," said Ryan Myerberg, portfolio
manager at Janus Capital, a U.S. firm with $195 billion of
assets under management.
THE PENNY DROPS
The post-Brexit volatility across UK markets has been best
captured by the wild swings in the pound, which have been more
akin to an emerging market currency than the fourth biggest and
most traded currency on the planet.
Sterling has fallen 18 percent since the referendum and five
percent in the last five days. It's at a 31-year low against the
dollar, its lowest on a trade-weighted basis since the 1970s,
and the BoE is investigating last Friday's "flash crash" which
saw it plunge 10 percent in a matter of hours before recovering.
"Sterling should eventually go lower. How much lower
though?" said Brian Tomlinson, senior fixed income portfolio
manager at Allianz Global Investors, a firm with $520 billion of
assets under overall management.
As long as the Bank continues with super-easy monetary
policy the currency will remain on the defensive, though UK
stocks and bonds will retain some allure. But any indication
that a spiraling sterling collapse would force the Bank to shift
to a tighter stance could quickly change that.
For now, the politics surrounding the details of Brexit and
its effect on the economy and financial industry is driving
sentiment.
Prime Minister Theresa May effectively fired the Brexit
starting gun on Oct. 2 by saying negotiations would start next
March. Worryingly for investors, it appears a 'hard Brexit' may
be on the cards, where control of immigration takes priority
over Britain's tariff-free access to the European single market.
TOXIC MIX
If investors doubted the UK government's ability to
negotiate a successful Brexit strategy, they are aware that
elections in France and Germany next year will only stiffen the
resolve of the rest of the EU in these negotiations.
"For some investors in the UK the way politicians are
heading the discussion is a concern, because of the uncertainty
around the negotiations," said David Zahn, head of European
Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group.
The growing sense that Brexit's political process will be
chaotic has sent UK markets into a spin. UK government bonds
have started to tumble, pushing yields sharply higher, albeit
from historically low levels.
The benchmark 10-year gilt yield this week rose above 1
percent for the first time since June and is up 30 basis points
so far this month, on course for the biggest monthly spike since
February last year.
This is a potentially toxic mix: a tumbling currency, rising
bond yields, accelerating inflation and a sluggish economy.
"I don't see where the additional portfolio flows are going
to come into a currency that has long held a reserve currency
status but now looks vulnerable," said Mark Dowding, co-head of
investment grade, BlueBay Asset Management, a firm with $58
billion of assets under management.
But some investors point out that the dance between a weaker
pound and stronger stock market may continue a while longer yet.
"We have been relatively positive on the equity market
because of the multi-national exposure around the currency and
the rebound in oil markets," said Thushka Maharaj at JP Morgan
Asset Management's Global Multi-Asset Solutions team.
"It has some more room to go but it's not clear how much. It
depends where the currency stabilises," she said.
JP Morgan Asset Management has a total of $1.6 trillion of
assets under management.
Sterling is the third largest currency in central banks'
foreign exchange reserves holdings, the equivalent of more than
$350 billion, although it is still a long way behind the U.S.
dollar and euro.
More than half of UK stocks are held by overseas investors,
up sharply from less than 10 percent as late as the 1980s and
around 35 percent at the turn of the century.
Overseas investors hold just over a quarter of outstanding
British government bonds, or around 500 billion pounds' worth.
