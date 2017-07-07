FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
Sterling hits day's lows after data; stocks recover
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
2017年7月7日 / 早上8点50分 / 1 天前

Sterling hits day's lows after data; stocks recover

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped to the day's lows against the dollar on Friday after industrial output data for May unexpectedly contracted, posing fresh challenges for the UK economy.

Sterling fell 0.4 percent to $1.2916 after data showed industrial production for May contracted by 0.1 percent on a monthly basis, compared with a forecast 0.4 percent expansion.

The currency also hit a nine-day low of 88.35 pence per euro after the data, down 0.3 percent on day.

Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index pared losses after sterling weakened to trade just 0.1 percent lower while gilt futures edged higher after the data. (Reporting by London Markets Team, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

