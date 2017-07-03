FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Sterling dips after weak UK manufacturing data
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
中国财经
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
时事要闻
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
国际财经
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月3日 / 早上8点48分 / 1 天前

Sterling dips after weak UK manufacturing data

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Sterling dipped against the dollar and euro on Monday, after data showed British factory activity grew more slowly than expected in June as export orders rose at the weakest pace in five months.

In a purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector that could make Bank of England officials think twice about raising interest rates, activity fell to 54.3 from a downwardly revised 56.3 in May. That was a three-month low and below all forecasts in a Reuters poll.

Sterling dipped to the day's low of $1.2970, down from $1.2987 just before the data release and having traded above $1.30 half an hour earlier.

Against the euro, it dipped to 87.74 pence, having earlier hit a 10-day high of 87.565 pence.

Britain's main shares index shrugged off the data, trading broadly unchanged, up 0.5 percent, while mid-caps held on to their 0.2 percent gains.

Gilts were little changed. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Additional reporting by Helen Reid and William Schomberg, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below