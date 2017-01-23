UPDATE 1-Pound eyes $1.25 as traders bet British government to lose Brexit case

(Releads with rise to pdates prices)
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Jan 23 Britain's pound surged to its
highest in five weeks on Monday as investors priced in a defeat
for the government in its appeal against a ruling that forces it
to consult parliament before formally triggering EU exit talks
in March.
British Prime Minister Theresa May will learn at 0930 GMT on
Tuesday whether judges have upheld a High Court decision in
November that her government must get parliamentary approval
before triggering Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the formal
means of exiting the bloc.
Expectations of a government loss - spreadbetter Betfair
shows a 90 percent probability that the Supreme Court will
endorse the earlier ruling - drove sterling to $1.2495 on
Monday, its highest against the dollar since Dec. 19.
But traders - both human and computer - will scour the
decision for clues on whether regional assemblies will get a say
- one of a number of other as-yet-unknown factors that threaten
the government plans, which have proven unpopular with
investors.
That could drive sterling volatility - elevated in recent
months and behind the biggest one-day rise in the currency since
the 1990s last week - to spike on the decision.
"While the Supreme Court ruling that the parliament needs to
approve Article 50 is probably in the price, should the Supreme
Court (also) rule that parliament needs a say in the exit
strategy details, sterling could get a further lift," said ING's
global head of EMEA research, Chris Turner.
"We are very bearish on sterling/dollar this quarter, but
are wary that this week could see a correction into the $1.25-26
region."
COMPUTER TRADES
Key words that algorithm-driven trading models - which take
up an increasingly large slice of currency markets - have been
programmed to react to in a binary manner are likely to act as
the initial sterling triggers. Human traders, who need more
reaction time, will follow behind.
"It's not just a case of which way they rule - the exact
wording of what sort of involvement parliament will have will be
important (too)," said MUFG currency strategist Lee Hardman.
"The knee-jerk reaction will probably be to see the pound
strengthen, but the upside would probably be fairly modest on
the back of that," he added.
While the thrust of the case centres on whether the British
parliament has to give its assent, the judges also heard
arguments from the Scottish government and lawyers for Northern
Irish challengers that Britain's devolved assemblies must give
their approval too.
Should the court agree - an outcome ministers believe is
unlikely - an ongoing political breakdown in Northern Ireland
could derail May's timetable, following the collapse of the
province's power-sharing government.
"A key risk would be if the court were to give Scotland's
and Northern Ireland's assemblies a say, as that could trigger a
potential constitutional crisis," Citi currency analyst Nishtha
Asthan wrote in a note to clients.
However, if that ruling were to simply lead to a delay in
the triggering of Article 50 without a crisis, investors said
that could boost the pound.
"Anything that's going to disrupt (the government's plans)
would be sterling-positive," said Ian Gunner, currency fund
manager at hedge fund Altana.
May has said she will trigger Article 50 by the end of
March, and last week detailed her vision for a clean break with
the EU by quitting its single market.
Though that effectively meant Britain would undergo the
"hard Brexit" many investors have feared, May's relatively
conciliatory tone and the fact that she had removed a layer of
uncertainty was interpreted as a positive by markets - sterling
soared by 3 percent on the day of the speech against the dollar
.
As well as the gains against a weakened dollar, the pound
rose 0.6 percent to as high as 85.85 pence per euro on Monday.
.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Gareth
Jones)