Sterling briefly tops $1.25 before court ruling

* Investors awaiting court ruling on Brexit plan
* Sterling hits highest in more than a month in Asian time
* Ruling on devolved assemblies could boost pound
LONDON, Jan 24 Sterling pulled back after
topping $1.25 for the first time in five weeks on Tuesday,
before a Supreme Court decision on the powers of parliament and
Britain's devolved assemblies in upcoming Brexit negotiations.
The pound surged on Monday as investors priced in a defeat
for the government in its appeal against a ruling that forces it
to consult with members of parliament in Westminster before
formally triggering EU exit talks in March.
The decision is due at 0930 GMT on Tuesday and is largely
expected to uphold a High Court decision in November that said
the government must get parliamentary approval before triggering
Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the formal means of exiting the
bloc.
Much of the market analysis in the run-in to the decision
has focused rather on the risks that the court could also give
the devolved assemblies in Scotland and Northern Ireland the
right to bloc the move.
"Sterling has appreciated by more than 400 pips versus the
dollar since May delivered her Brexit speech last Tuesday, and
we are likely to see another leg higher if the U.K.'s supreme
court voted in favor of the parliament," said Hussein Sayed, a
strategist with online broker FXTM.
"However, this wouldn't mean that Brexit won't come into
action, it's just going to slow the process and add a few more
complexities," he said. "I would consider selling a rally (in
the pound) then buying the dips."
Expectations of a government loss - spreadbetter Betfair
shows a 90 percent probability that the Supreme Court will
endorse the earlier ruling - drove sterling as high as $1.2546
in Asian trading, its highest since Dec. 19.
It traded 0.5 percent off those highs at $1.2473 in early
deals in London - roughly where it finished the previous
session. It was 0.3 percent weaker at 86.11 pence per euro.
