Sterling set for best week since 2009 after BoE surprise

| LONDON, July 15
LONDON, July 15 Expectations of a period of
relative political and economic calm kept sterling on course for
its best week since 2009 on Friday, although broader risks from
last month's Brexit vote prevented a break past two-week highs
above $1.34.
Many analysts have recommended selling any rallies in the
pound in anticipation of cuts in Bank of England interest rates
and a slowdown in growth in the months ahead, with a number of
major banks predicting it will fall to $1.25 or lower.
But the Bank shocked markets - and sent the pound up to 2
percent higher - by stopping short of cutting interest rates on
Thursday as it awaits the first numbers on the economy taken
since the June 23 referendum.
In a market already leaning massively against the pound,
that points to a couple of weeks in which those betting on
further weakness may be squeezed.
In early trade in London, sterling was up 0.2 percent at
$1.3360, having earlier gained as much as 1 percent on the day.
It was steady at 83.27 pence per euro.
"We think that extremely short positioning is going to play
the dominant role in the next few weeks," said Valentin Marinov,
Head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole in London.
"Unless the data turns very, very weak in the coming weeks
there is scope for further consolidation."
Eight out of the nine members of the BoE's monetary policy
committee voted to keep rates on hold at 0.5 percent,
wrong-footing the many investors who had expected a cut to blunt
any immediate damage to economic activity from the Brexit vote.
Sterling forward interest rates, which had been pricing in a
strong chance of a cut in rates to zero by September, now only
fully price in a single quarter-point cut.
Sterling rose as high as $1.3480 after the BoE
announcement, its strongest since June 30, and hit those levels
again in overnight trade in Asia.
But traders said there would be strong resistance to a break
above $1.35.
"I do think this rally is an opportunity to reload shorts,"
said a senior trader with one international bank in London.
"Everyone's assumption is that there is a lot of bad news to
come this year, so it does just seem like a matter of time
before we go lower again."
(editing by John Stonestreet)