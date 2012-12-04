CORRECTED-London's mayor says would campaign to stay in EU

BRIEF-Rada Electronic Industries sees FY2017 revenue $18 mln
* Rada Electronic Industries Ltd - "expects significant revenue growth in 2017"
(Corrects headline to London's, not Britain's, mayor)
LONDON Dec 4 London Mayor Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would campaign to keep Britain within the European Union if the country renegotiated its relationship to be based around the single market.
"I always came down in favour, narrowly, of staying," he told a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event in London, when asked whether he would campaign for Britain to stay within the single market. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
* The Howard Hughes Corporation announces tender offer and consent solicitation
LAGOS, March 2 Nigeria's Access Bank swapped a total of $150 million with two foreign lenders in January, central bank data showed.