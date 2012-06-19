UK regulator advises against media ownership limit

LONDON, June 19 Britain's media regulator on
Tuesday recommended beefing up checks on the influence of
newspaper and media groups following a review sparked by the
furore over Rupert Murdoch's level of control.
Ofcom ruled out limiting market share but urged an audit
every four or five years to protect so-called plurality, the
diversity and number of voices delivering news and current
affairs.
This would replace the current system under which market
share issues are only explored in the event of a takeover.
The issue of media plurality came to the fore last year when
Murdoch's News Corp tried and failed to buy the rest of
pay-TV group BSkyB that it did not already own.
News Corp secured initial government backing for the deal by
promising to spin off BSkyB's Sky News channel in response to
concerns the deal would give Murdoch too much influence over
public opinion.
He eventually had to pull the $12 billion bid in response to
public outrage at a phone hacking scandal at one of his stable
of UK newspapers, the News of the World.
Ofcom said on Tuesday that plurality should be reviewed
every four or five years and online media and the
publicly-funded BBC should be included as both dominate the
landscape.
Determining the clout of a single media group has become
harder in recent years due to the explosion of news websites,
including the BBC's, and social media sites such as Twitter.
"A market share prohibition is simple to understand, but it
is also inflexible," Ofcom said.
"Setting absolute limits leaves no room to take account of
the broader context, and this creates a risk that it is not
possible to address issues of commercial sustainability and
innovation in an appropriate manner.
"On balance, Ofcom does not believe a prohibition on market
share is currently advisable. Instead, in the interests of
flexibility, plurality concerns brought about by high market
share should be addressed through a periodic plurality review."