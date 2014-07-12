UK to demand job assurances in foreign takeovers -Sky News

BRIEF-Magnificent Hotel Investments announces termination Of Asset Purchase Agreement for Rosewood Hotel Georgia
* Termination Of The Asset Purchase Agreement For Acquisition Of Rosewood Hotel Georgia
LONDON, July 12 Britain is to set out proposals to force foreign buyers of key UK companies to make binding commitments to secure jobs and research budgets, Sky News reported on Saturday.
Business Secretary Vince Cable is expected to announce the plans shortly to prevent the erosion of Britain's knowledge base, it added.
Sky said it understood Cable wants to strengthen the powers of the Takeover Panel, which oversees mergers and takeovers involving British companies.
The panel can force foreign bidders in any sector to make or clarify public statements about their intentions but ministers have said it does not have sufficient powers to compel them to make legally binding commitments on jobs and research.
No immediate confirmation was available from Cable's department.
The jobs issue became politically sensitive under the last Labour government when America's Kraft foods reneged on a pledge to retain a Cadbury manufacturing facility in Britain.
It arose again two months ago when U.S. pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer tried to take over Britain's AstraZeneca
Currently, a formal public interest test which gives politicians the power to intervene in corporate deals only applies to areas such as media plurality and financial stability. (Reporting by Stephen Addison, editing by David Evans)
April 24 Gold fell nearly 1 percent on Monday to its weakest in two weeks after centrist Macron led the first round of voting in the French presidential election, boosting stocks and triggering a sell-off of safe-haven bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.9 percent to $1,273.15 per ounce by 0057 GMT. Bullion prices touched a low of $1,265.90 earlier in the session, the lowest since April 11. * U.S. gold futures were down 1.1 percent at $1,2
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc, in a $24 billion cash-and-stock deal, adding Bard's devices to its portfolio in the high-growth sectors of oncology and surgery, both companies said on Sunday.