Murdoch lawyer accused BBC of phone hacking vendetta

* News Group lawyer said BBC sought to "undermine" Murdoch deal
* Letter suggested BBC expose had "obvious" political motives
* UK regulators investigating lawyers' role in hacking scandal
By Mark Hosenball
LONDON, Oct 26 A lawyer for Rupert Murdoch's
News Group Newspapers earlier this year accused the British
Broadcasting Corporation of pursuing an investigation of alleged
computer and phone hacking to "undermine" Murdoch's bid to
acquire full ownership of satellite broadcaster BSkyB.
Julian Pike of the London law firm Farrer & Co, which also
represents Britain's Queen Elizabeth, sent a series of letters
last March to the BBC expressing concerns at the British arm of
Murdoch's News Corporation that the BBC might have transgressed
its commitment to impartiality for commercial or political
reasons. The BBC denied this was the case.
The letters, whose full contents have not previously been
reported, were sent in response to requests by journalists from
the BBC newsmagazine Panorama to News Group for comment
regarding alleged phone and computer hacking conducted by
journalists for the Sunday tabloid News of the World.
Murdoch shut the paper last July amid a torrent of
allegations about alleged ethical and legal lapses by its staff.
The Panorama program, headlined "Tabloid Hacks Exposed"
focused on the alleged role of Murdoch journalists in employing
"dark arts" - Fleet Street jargon for dubious and potentially
illegal reporting tactics - and in particular allegations of
"blagging" (jargon for pretending to be someone else) and
computer and phone hacking at the News of the World.
Pike laid out News Group's complaints about the BBC's
investigation in letters sent to Panorama in early March headed
"NOT FOR PUBLICATION & NOT FOR BROADCAST: STRICTLY PRIVATE &
CONFIDENTIAL".
In two letters, dated March 10 and 11, Pike suggested that
the BBC might be pursuing the hacking story for business or
political reasons rather than for journalistic motives.
Pike said that BBC Director General Mark Thompson had been
"required to apologise" in November 2010 for adding his
signature to a letter from a group of companies who were
critical of News Corp's bid to acquire the balance of shares in
BSkyB which it did not already own.
In his March 10 letter, Pike noted that the BBC was planning
to broadcast Panorama's investigation at a time when the British
government was actively considering Murdoch's bid for BSkyB's
remaining shares. He noted that the BBC had an "obligation.to
avoid embroiling itself in a political and commercial battle
that it should have nothing to do with."
BSkyB is a principal competitor with the BBC in Britain.
In a lengthy letter sent to the BBC the following day, Pike
said it had "not gone unnoticed" that the BBC, along with
"certain other media organizations", had been in "the vanguard
of running a campaign against" News Corp regarding alleged News
of the World phone hacking. Pike asserted that the BBC had
"obvious political and commercial reasons" to use the phone
hacking allegations "to attack our clients and undermine New
(sic) Corp's Sky bid."
Pike said it was "quite apparent" that the program the BBC
was preparing was "yet another attempt to undermine New Corp's
bid for Sky" (sic).
In the letter, Pike also accused the BBC of planning to take
out of context an investigation by Britain's Information
Commissioner's Office which alleged that publications other than
the News of the World, including The Observer, a Sunday
newspaper which is affiliated with the Guardian daily, had also
engaged in questionable or illegal reporting practices.
In response to a request for comment, the BBC told
Reuters: "Panorama investigations always come from a point of
public interest and operate within the BBC editorial guidelines
and Ofcom's code. This programme was no different and...details
of the phone hacking scandal has been widely reported by
numerous media organisations. Any suggestion it was made to
further the BBC's own interests is utterly without foundation".
A spokesperson for News International, Murdoch's principal
newspaper publishing company in Britain, said the company had no
comment on Pike's accusation that the BBC had pursued the phone
hacking inquiry for ulterior motives.
However, the spokesperson noted that the company on October
14 had issued a statement acknowledging that its Management and
Standards committee, supervising News International's response
to the phone hacking controversy, had agreed with Farrer & Co.
that the law firm would "stand down" from representing Murdoch's
News Group properties in "current or future" lawsuits filed by
alleged News of the World phone hacking victims.
At a hearing before a British parliamentary committee which
has been investigating phone hacking, Pike acknowledged that in
2008 he became aware of documentary evidence contradicting
public statements by Murdoch aides that phone hacking at the
News of the World had been the work of a "single rogue
reporter."
Pike told the committee he did not believe he had an
obligation as a lawyer "to go and report something that I see
within a case where there might have been some criminal
activity."
In a report on his testimony and other aspects of his
letters to the BBC, the Guardian last week reported that Pike
had admitted to parliament that he knew public statements by
News of the World executives about the rogue reporter were
misleading when he sent a letter to the BBC threatening
"successful" litigation for defamation if the BBC accused News
International executives of knowingly making untrue or
misleading public statements.
The Guardian also reported that the BBC had referred Farrer
& Co to a disciplinary authority for British lawyers because of
this aspect of Pike's letter.
The BBC confirmed that it had "written to the Solicitors
Regulation Authority. seeking advice in relation to their rules
governing the conduct of solicitors."
In Britain, solicitors are lawyers who handle most out of
court and pre-trial litigation, while barristers are lawyers who
handle trials and appeal proceedings in higher courts.
Pike did not respond to an e-mail requesting comment. But a
representative of Farrer & Co. disputed the Guardian's
interpretation of Pike's letter and what Pike had said to
Parliament. The firm had no further comment on its accusation
that the BBC had acted for commercial or political motives.
The Solicitors Regulation Authority said that in July, it
had launched a "formal investigation into the role of solicitors
in events surrounding the News of the World phone hacking
crisis," and that it could make no further comment while that
inquiry was under way.
