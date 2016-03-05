Rupert Murdoch celebrates marriage to Jerry Hall at London church

LONDON, March 5 Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and actress and model Jerry Hall on Saturday celebrated their one day old marriage with a blessing service at St Bride's church on London's Fleet Street, the spiritual home of British journalism.

The pair had wed on Friday in a low-key private ceremony in central London, after which the now four-times married 84-year-old Murdoch said on Twitter he was the happiest man in the world.

Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp and owner of 21st Century Fox Inc, and Hall, 59, smiled for photographers after the service at the historic church, famed for its wedding-cake spire, but made no comment to the waiting media pack.

Texan model and actress Hall was wearing a pale blue chiffon and silk wedding gown, reportedly designed by Vivienne Westwood, while Murdoch was dressed in a navy suit, white shirt and brown shoes.

The couple's 10 children from previous relationships attended the service, as did Rebekah Brooks, who returned to run Murdoch's British newspapers in September, Robert Thomson, CEO of News Corp, and Justice Secretary Michael Gove, a senior figure among those who want Britain to leave the European Union.

Celebrity guests included actor Michael Caine, Irish rockstar Bob Geldof, former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and artist Tracey Emin. (Reporting by James Davey. Editing by Jane Merriman)