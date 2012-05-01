UK tour for talent contest winners of "The Voice"

LONDON May 1 The winners of the British television singing contest show "The Voice" and seven finalists will go on an 11-date tour in Britain in September, the concert promoters said on Tuesday.

The Voice, a show created by broadcaster BBC, which rivals music mogul Simon Cowell's "Britain's Got Talent," will start The Voice UK Live Tour in the southern coastal city of Bournemouth on Sept. 12.

"You've watched them in the blind auditions, seen them sing their hearts out in the battles, supported them, tweeted them, now it's your chance to see for yourself the singer who is eventually crowned champion of the show and the seven fellow finalists," concert promoters Live Nation, Global Music & Talent Agency and Creative Artists Agency said in a statement.

The ratings rivalry between The Voice and Britain's Got Talent is unusually fierce for British television and pits the BBC against its main commercial rival ITV and BBC One controller Danny Cohen against Cowell.

For the BBC, The Voice is a significant risk, with spending on the show reported to be as much as 25 million pounds ($40 million).

For Cowell, the season is an opportunity to put behind him disappointing ratings for the U.S. version of "The X Factor" and concerns about growing competition for its British edition from BBC's "Strictly Come Dancing".

Britain's Got Talent featured judges Cowell, comedian David Walliams, singer Alesha Dixon and actress Amanda Holden, while The Voice panel comprised Welsh singer Tom Jones, Black Eyed Peas rapper will.i.am and singers Danny O'Donoghue and Jessie J.