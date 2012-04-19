UPDATE 2-Sun journalist held ahead of showdown for Murdochs

By Kate Holton
LONDON, April 19 British police arrested three
people, including the royal editor of Rupert Murdoch's Sun
tabloid, a source familiar with the situation said, in an
escalation of a long-running phone hacking scandal which reaches
into Britain's political establishment.
Thursday's arrests and the fact they stemmed from
information given to the police by Murdoch's company itself is
likely to reignite tensions within the media group, just days
before parliament gives its verdict on how the culture of
illegality came about.
Next week Rupert Murdoch and son James will also appear
before a judicial inquiry to answer questions over the conduct
of the press, which will focus on the close ties between
Murdoch, his executives and the political establishment.
James Murdoch will appear in court room 73 at the Royal
Courts of Justice on Tuesday while lawyers at the inquiry have
cleared a day and a half to grill the 81-year-old Rupert on
Wednesday and Thursday.
"This was always going to be an important six weeks in this
affair, with the Murdochs and politicians going before the
Leveson judicial inquiry, but it will be exacerbated by the
arrests and the imminent committee report," said Steven Barnett,
communications professor at the University of Westminster.
Police made the arrests one day after prosecutors confirmed
they had started to examine the police case against four
journalists and seven others to establish whether they should be
charged with a range of offences including perverting the course
of justice.
Press reports have speculated that one of those named in the
files is Rebekah Brooks, a former editor of the News of the
World and Sun tabloids and a close friend of both Murdochs and
Prime Minister David Cameron.
Brooks has been arrested twice, once for corruption and
intercepting communications, and more recently for perverting
the course of justice, along with her husband, Charlie Brooks.
The three arrested on Thursday were detained at dawn and
questioned over inappropriate payments made to police and public
officials.
The source familiar with the situation said one of those was
Duncan Larcombe, royal editor and a former defence correspondent
at the Sun, Britain's biggest selling daily newspaper.
A spokeswoman for Murdoch's British newspaper arm News
International confirmed that one of those arrested was a Sun
journalist but declined to give further details.
Larcombe was previously a defence correspondent at the Sun
and another person arrested on Thursday was described by police
as a 42-year-old former member of the armed forces. A woman aged
38 has also been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting
misconduct in a public office.
ROUTINE HACKING
Murdoch's British newspaper arm has been rocked in the last
year by allegations that journalists at the Sun's sister title,
the News of the World, had routinely hacked into phones to
generate salacious front-page stories.
The police investigation, which forced the closure of the
168-year-old News of the World, has since moved on to the Sun
newspaper and whether its journalists paid police and public
officials for stories.
While damaging the reputation of Murdoch, the intense
spotlight has also revealed the extremely close links he and his
executives have with politica n s and senior police officers,
embarrassing many with tales of horse rides and Christmas drinks
between the upper echelons of Murdoch executives and
politicians.
Police said the latest arrests were prompted by information
provided by the Management and Standards Committee, a small team
set up by Murdoch's News Corp to co-operate closely
with the police in a move that has infuriated newspaper staff.
The 81-year-old Murdoch was forced to travel to London in
February to reassure journalists of his commitment to the Sun
after a string of earlier arrests caused a showdown at the paper
by staff who felt they had been abandoned by their management.
Since then, the Sun has launched a Sunday version and both
the Sun and Murdoch's Times newspaper have noticeably hardened
their position towards the government, which turned on Murdoch
at the height of the hacking scandal last year.
That antagonism is likely to be exacerbated in the coming
weeks when the parliamentary select committee, which summonned
James and Rupert Murdoch at the height of the scandal last year,
publishes its findings.
The committee investigated allegations of phone hacking
after they first surfaced in 2006 and it has since looked at
whether it was misled in its initial inquiry by a host of News
International executives who pleaded innocence.
Paul Farrelly, a leading member of the committee, told
Reuters they hoped to publish the long-awaited report by May 1.
Tom Watson, a member of the committee who has campaigned
against Murdoch, told reporters he thought News Corp had become
a toxic institution which operated like a shadow state.