Deputy editor of Murdoch UK tabloid charged over payments

* Sun's deputy editor accused over cash to public officials
* Latest Murdoch executive to be charged
By Michael Holden
LONDON, March 20 British police, investigating
allegations of phone-hacking centred on Rupert Murdoch's
newspapers, charged the deputy editor of his top-selling Sun
tabloid on Wednesday with making illegal payments to public
officials.
Geoff Webster is the latest senior figure from News
International, the British newspaper arm of Murdoch's News Corp
, to be accused of criminal offences in a scandal which
has rocked the media mogul's empire and escalated into a crisis
embroiling the entire industry and the political establishment.
Dozens of current and former staff from Murdoch's Sun and
News of the World newspapers have been arrested by police since
early 2011 when detectives re-launched an inquiry into
allegations journalists had repeatedly hacked into voicemails of
mobile phones to find exclusive stories.
Inquiries later were extended to cover allegations
journalists paid cash to public officials in return for
information.
Police and prosecutors said Webster, 53, would face two
charges of conspiring to commit misconduct in public office,
which related to payments of 6,500 pounds ($9,800) and 1,500
pounds made to two officials between July 2010 and August 2011.
Webster will appear at London's Westminster Magistrates'
court on March 26. In an email to staff, News International's
chief executive Mike Darcey said they would be supporting their
"long-standing and valued colleague", during the legal process.
Revelations that phone-hacking extended from celebrities and
politicians to crime victims, including murdered schoolgirl
Milly Dowler, caused public outrage and led to Murdoch closing
down the News of the World.
Prime Minister David Cameron's former media chief Andy
Coulson, who was editor of the News of the World between 2003
and 2007, and Rebekah Brooks, the former boss of News
International and a confidante of Murdoch, are among those
charged with criminal offences.
News International has already paid out millions in
compensation to victims, but in recent weeks the scandal has
again risen to prominence.
Last month, detectives arrested six people as part of an
investigation into a second hacking conspiracy at the News of
the World, which lawyers said could result in hundreds of new
compensation claims.
Earlier this week, News International also paid substantial
damages and apologised after admitting journalists from the Sun
had accessed private information from the mobile phone stolen
from an opposition lawmaker.
That came on the day Britain's main political parties agreed
to set up a new press regulator with the power to levy fines of
up to 1 million pounds ($1.5 million) and oblige papers to print
prominent apologies, after a public inquiry said a new system
was needed in the wake of the phone-hacking scandal.