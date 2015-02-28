UK blocks Russian oligarchs' deal to buy North Sea fields

LONDON Feb 28 The British government blocked on
Saturday a deal by Russian billionaires, Mikhail Fridman and
German Khan, to buy 12 oil and gas fields in the North Sea as
part of their acquisition of Germany's oil firm DEA from RWE
, citing possible sanctions against Russia.
"If the proposed acquisition were to proceed in its current
form, he (Energy Secretary Ed Davey) would be minded to require
the companies to arrange for a further sale to a suitable third
party," the Department of Energy said in a statement.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Louise Heavnes)