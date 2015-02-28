UPDATE 2-UK blocks Russian oligarchs' deal to buy North Sea fields

(Adds RWE comment)
LONDON Feb 28 Britain has blocked a deal by
Russian billionaires, Mikhail Fridman and German Khan, to buy 12
oil and gas fields in the North Sea as part of their acquisition
of Germany's oil firm DEA from RWE, citing possible
sanctions against Russia.
"If the proposed acquisition were to proceed in its current
form, he (Energy Secretary Ed Davey) would be minded to require
the companies to arrange for a further sale to a suitable third
party," the Department of Energy said in a statement on
Saturday.
The decision is a blow to the oligarchs, who have sold a
large chunk of their oil assets in Russia and want to turn their
LetterOne fund into a top global energy player.
Fridman and Khan, who were not viewed as being close to the
Kremlin, have hired John Browne, a former CEO of British oil
major BP, to help them expand abroad and soothe any
concerns that the British government may have had over their
political links.
U.S. and European diplomats have said that by imposing
sanctions on Russian state controlled companies and the inner
circle of President Vladimir Putin they hope to persuade Russia
to change its course in Ukraine.
But sanctions have so far failed to persuade Putin to help
stop the violence in Ukraine. Russian businesses, even those
unconnected to the Kremlin, have struggled to raise debt and
operate abroad.
The decision by Britain to block the deal is the first of
its kind as it not based on current sanctions, but on concerns
any future sanctions may impact Fridman and Khan, among others.
Fridman and Khan's LetterOne fund is buying Dea
from RWE for 5 billion euros ($5.60 billion) in a deal expected
to close next week. Dea operates in several countries including
Britain, where it has stakes in 12 producing oil and gas fields.
An RWE spokeswoman on Saturday said the company was sticking
to a statement it had made on Jan. 16 that the sale should be
completed in early March. The statement also said that if
sanctions were imposed, RWE would have to re-purchase the UK
business and sell it on to another buyer.
LetterOne was seeking a letter of comfort from the British
government that it would not seize the fields if sanctions were
imposed on Russian businessmen.
Davey said in a statement he was concerned about the effect
"that possible future sanctions imposed on LetterOne may have on
the continued operation of the fields and the serious health and
safety and environmental risks that may result".
The companies had proposed to operate the British fields
through a separate unit if sanctions were imposed.
"After careful consideration the Secretary of State has
decided that the proposal does not adequately and surely
alleviate those concerns," the statement said.
