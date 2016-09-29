In London for Hinkley signing ceremony, France's Ayrault defends deal

LONDON, Sept 29 French Foreign Minister
Jean-Marc Ayrault, in London to take part in the formal signing
ceremony for the Hinkley Point nuclear power plant project, said
it was a good deal for Britain and France despite widespread
reservations.
"It's a good deal. I know it has raised questions,
particularly in France, but it represents an opportunity for the
future of an entire industry," Ayrault told reporters just
before heading to the ceremony.
New British Prime Theresa May unexpectedly put the Hinkley
Point project on hold in July when it was about to be formally
signed, citing the need to review the details. She finally
approved it two weeks ago.
"Mrs May had taken office and a new prime minister, a new
government was perfectly entitled to examine the contents of the
agreement," he said, adding he was pleased May had finally
approved a deal which would benefit Britain, France and
Franco-Chinese nuclear cooperation.
(Reporting by Helen Reid, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing
by Costas Pitas)