EDF says UK go-ahead to Hinkley Point marks Europe nuclear relaunch

PARIS, Sept 15 French utility EDF welcomed the
British government's decision to go ahead with plans to build a
$24 billion nuclear plant in southern England, which it said
came after the company agreed to retain control over the
project.
"The British government's decision to approve the
construction of Hinkley Point C marks the relaunch of nuclear in
Europe," EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Lévy said in a
statement.
The French state-controlled group said an exchange of
letters between EDF and London will formalise British demands
that EDF commit to retaining control of the project. It added it
would work vigourously with Chinese partner CGN to ensure the
project's success.
The head of EDF's British unit, Vincent de Rivaz, said the
experience gained from restarting new nuclear build in the UK
will help cut the cost of following projects.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas)