UPDATE 5-UK approves Chinese-backed nuclear plant, sets tighter controls

LONDON, Sept 15 Britain gave the go-ahead for a
$24 billion nuclear power plant on Thursday, ending weeks of
uncertainty that had strained ties with China, which will help
pay for it, and France, which will build it.
Prime Minister Theresa May's government signalled it would
take a more cautious approach in future over foreign investment
in big infrastructure projects than her predecessor David
Cameron.
But ultimately, after stunning Paris and Beijing by putting
the deal on hold in July after May took office, it agreed to go
ahead with the Hinkley Point C project in southwest England.
Britain's first new nuclear power plant in decades will be built
by French state-controlled utility firm EDF, backed by
$8 billion of Chinese cash.
The deal is part of a recovery of the global nuclear power
industry following a slump caused by the 2011 Fukushima disaster
in Japan.
The government drew fire for approving it without
renegotiating the price British consumers will pay for
electricity. The opposition Labour Party supports the project in
principle but says its guarantee to pay a minimum of roughly
double the current market price for electricity for 35 years is
a rip-off.
May's government said a new investment policy would give it
greater control over future deals when foreign states are
involved in "critical infrastructure", a departure from the more
open approach pursued by Cameron.
May inherited the deal from Cameron, who quit as prime
minister after losing Britain's referendum to stay in the EU. In
one of her first acts, she put the project on hold, hours before
a contract was due to be signed, saying she needed time to
assess it.
"The government has decided to proceed with the first new
nuclear power stations for a generation," business minister Greg
Clark told parliament on Thursday, setting out changes to the
deal and British policy on foreign infrastructure investment.
"These changes mean that while the UK will remain one of the
most open economies in the world, the public can be confident
that foreign direct investment works always in the public
interest," he said.
Supporters of the project said Britain needed to protect its
relations with major economies after voting to leave the
European Union, and show it was open for business.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it welcomed the decision
while Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond said it
continued the strategic partnership between the two countries.
VERY HAPPY
Under the new plan, the government will be able to block the
sale of EDF's controlling stake before or after completion of
the project - a proviso it said it would apply to significant
stakes in all future nuclear projects. EDF said it had agreed
with the government to retain control of the project and would
sign the deal "in the coming days".
China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) - the
project's Chinese state-backed investor - and business lobby
groups also welcomed the decision on Hinkley.
"We are very happy the British government has approved the
project," CGN said in a statement.
The two new reactors at Hinkley Point are scheduled to be
running by the middle of next decade and provide around 7
percent of Britain's electricity, helping to fill a supply gap
as the country's coal plants are set to close by 2025.
Critics have focussed on the guaranteed price for
electricity, which they say does not reflect falling energy
prices since the deal was drawn up, or anticipated declines in
the costs of rival clean technologies like wind and solar power.
"It is extraordinary that they have not reviewed the price
per unit of power," said Barry Gardiner, the opposition Labour
Party's energy spokesman.
The deal also affirmed the government's commitment to
replace its old nuclear power stations. Nearly all of Britain's
eight functioning nuclear plants will have to shut down by 2030.
Environmental lobby groups, some opposition political
parties, and a former board member at EDF said that was a
mistake.
"The decision to go ahead with Hinkley Point is a bad choice
for both France and the UK," former EDF board member Gerard
Magnin told Reuters. Magnin resigned from the board in protest
at the company's nuclear strategy before a vote that narrowly
approved the project.
"By concentrating technical and financial means in this
investment on both sides of the channel, the respective
governments and EDF will deprive their citizens and small
companies of the opportunities for jobs and innovation that
would come from inventing the 21st-century energy world."
INVESTMENT POLICY
The decision to go ahead with Hinkley goes some way to
respond to concern that May, a former interior minister, was
less receptive to foreign investment, particularly from China
which has plans to invest billions in British infrastructure.
According to a former colleague, ex-business minister Vince
Cable, May had expressed wariness at the "gung-ho" attitude that
Cameron took towards courting Chinese investment.
Addressing those concerns, the government said it would take
a "special share" in future nuclear projects to ensure that
significant stakes could not be sold without its consent.
Simon Taylor, academic director of the Master of Finance
Programme at Cambridge University, said he thought the policy
was largely cosmetic.
"The UK really needs investment in infrastructure. There are
very few nuclear operators around the world. Most are already
seeking to invest in the UK and so it's not clear who they would
regard as unwelcome, beyond Russia," he said.
CGN plans to make a number of investments in British nuclear
power including the building and operating of a new station with
EDF at Bradwell-on-Sea, southeast England. Bradwell would be a
Chinese-led project, using Chinese reactor technology.
The government also said it was introducing broader rules to
increase scrutiny of the national security implications of
foreign ownership and control of critical infrastructure,
including the need for continuous government approval of foreign
owners and a review of takeover rules. It did not specify what
sort of projects would be included.
A source close to CGN said it was not concerned by the new
ownership rules and planned to move ahead with Bradwell project
and another minority investment, in the development of a new
power station at Sizewell, in eastern England.
Horizon, a nuclear new build group in Britain owned by
Japan's Hitachi's, said it too was "entirely
comfortable" with the new approach.
China's Xinhua news agency, which offers a reflection of
official thinking, welcomed the decision albeit with a
thinly-veiled criticism of the delay.
"Let us hope that London quits its China-phobia and works
with Beijing to ensure the project's smooth development," it
said in an editorial published on Thursday.
