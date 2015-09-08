Britain's benchmark oilfield, Buzzard, becomes more reliable

* Average 2015 output up about 9 percent from 2014
* Fewer unplanned shutdowns than 2014
* Field plays role in pricing global oil exports
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Sept 8 The North Sea Buzzard oilfield,
which plays a role in pricing global crude exports, is pumping
more oil this year and operating more reliably, industry sources
said, boosting supply of crude that helps underpin the Brent
benchmark.
Unplanned shutdowns at the British field can boost Brent
prices and lead to higher price premiums of Brent futures for
immediate delivery LCOc1-LCOc2 - leading to volatilty
unwelcomed by traders caught on the wrong side of the move.
Buzzard is operated by Nexen, a unit of Chinese state
company CNOOC. Other field partners are Suncor Energy Inc
and Britain's BG Group, which is being bought by
Royal Dutch Shell.
Last year, production averaged about 154,000 barrels per day
(bpd), according to UK government data. So far this year,
average output has come up to about 168,000 bpd thanks in part
to fewer outages, the sources said.
"Production has been pretty stable all year," said an
industry source. "The field is doing well."
Buzzard pumps less than 0.2 percent of daily world oil
supply but it is the largest field contributing to Forties
blend, the most important of the four North Sea crude grades
underpinning the Brent benchmark.
This location, at the centre of the benchmark used to price
two thirds of he world's oil, gives the field a bigger impact on
pricing than its size would otherwise justify.
In 2014, Reuters reported on at least six unplanned
shutdowns or production glitches at Buzzard. So far this year,
only one outage has been reported and a planned shutdown is
scheduled for October.
More reliable output is helping lead to more stable exports
of Forties crude blend, in contrast to 2014 when cargoes often
faced delays in their loading dates.
Nexen in early 2014 said it was targeting improved
reliability at Buzzard and detailed steps it had taken in order
to achieve this, such as improving the information available to
workers in the field's control room.
The company declined to comment on Buzzard's performance on
Tuesday.
(Editing by William Hardy)