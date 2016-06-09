Britain to shed a quarter of its oil jobs since price fell - industry

LONDON, June 10 As many as 120,000 oil workers
will have lost their jobs in Britain by the end of the year
compared to mid-2014 when oil prices started declining and
unleashed sector-wide cost cuts, the industry's lobby group said
on Friday.
Britain's oil industry and indirectly related jobs like
supply chain and services are estimated to fall to 330,000 by
the end of the year, down from 450,000 in 2014, Oil and Gas UK
said in a report.
Major British oil industry employers like Royal Dutch Shell
, BP and Chevron have all announced
substantial job cuts in order to rein in costs as revenues have
been hit hard by weak oil prices.
Shell announced an additional 475 job cuts in its UK and
Ireland upstream business two weeks ago, part of a global drive
to shed 12,500 roles between 2015 and the end of 2016.
"The total employment we will sustainably provide depends on
the level of investment attracted into the basin," said Deirdre
Michie, chief executive of Oil and Gas UK.
"If investment falls, then so will jobs."
Britain's North Sea, one of the oldest oil and gas basins,
has been particularly strongly impacted by the market downturn
as low revenue prospects are coupled with some of the world's
highest exploration and production costs.
Around half of British oil jobs are located in Scotland and
the Scottish government has set up a taskforce to help oil
workers find employment elsewhere.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)