Britain's Osborne urges petrol firms to pass on falling oil costs

LONDON Nov 6 British Finance Minister George
Osborne urged petrol retailers on Thursday to lower their prices
in line with a fall in oil costs, saying he would be watching
them carefully to ensure savings were passed on to consumers.
The price of oil on the international market has fallen by
more than a quarter since June as an overall increase in supply,
driven in part by increased U.S. production, has coincided with
slowing increases in demand linked to slow economic growth in
China and Europe.
"Our message today is very clear: the oil price has fallen
and we expect that to be passed on to people at petrol stations
as they fill up their cars," Osborne told Sky television. "We
expect the oil companies to do this and we'll be watching very
carefully to make sure that they do."
Consumers complain that oil firms are quick to raise prices
when wholesale costs go up, but slow to react when they go down.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office has said it is looking at the way
oil firms set prices, but has not launched a formal inquiry.
Supermarkets Asda, Tesco and J Sainsbury
Plc all said on Thursday they were planning to cut
petrol and diesel prices by 1 pence per litre across stores.
Osborne has previously sought to address public anger over
the price of fuel by cutting the tax charged on a litre of
petrol and scrapping planned increases in the duty.
(Reporting by William James; additional reporting by Sam
Wilkin; Editing by Vincent Baby)