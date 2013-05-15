版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 15日 星期三

Britain calls on oil firms to comply with pricing probe

LONDON May 15 The British government expects oil firms to fully comply with a European Commission's probe into energy pricing as it would be deeply concerned if prices have been driven up, a spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron said.

European authorities have raided offices of oil majors Shell , BP and Statoil on Tuesday in an investigation of suspected manipulation of oil prices, one of the biggest cross-border actions since the Libor rigging scandal.
