British oil and gas industry should pay for new regulator -government review

LONDON Feb 24 Britain's oil and gas industry
should pay for the creation of a new regulator which would help
companies extract as much oil and gas as possible from North Sea
fields, a government-commissioned report said on Monday.
The Wood Review, the first strategy assessment of the
country's oil and gas potential in more than 20 years, also said
the regulator should only approve new investments if companies
prove they are exploiting resources to their full.
"I believe industry will have to pay, but in return should
be granted appropriate service level agreements," said Sir Ian
Wood, author of the report and former chairman of oil services
company Wood Group.
Wood also recommended the regulator should enforce rules for
companies to share exploration data more quickly.
The government said it fully backed the recommendations
which it would implement immediately.
Some of the biggest investors in Britain's North Sea oil and
gas sector include BP, Statoil and Shell
.