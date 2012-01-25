Olympics-Games watchdog member quits over Dow deal

LONDON Jan 26 A member of the body that
oversees the sustainability of the London Olympics has resigned
in protest at a sponsorship deal with Dow Chemical because of
the American company's ties to the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster that
killed thousands in India.
The Games' organisers chose Dow to make the hundreds of
plastic panels that will decorate the outside of the main
stadium in a contract that has angered many Indians, including
current and former Olympic athletes.
Activists say 25,000 people died in the years that followed
the gas leak at a pesticides factory in the central Indian city
of Bhopal. Dow bought the plant's owner in 1999 and campaigners
have demanded that it boosts a 1989 compensation package for
those affected by the disaster.
Meredith Alexander, who sat on the Commission for a
Sustainable London 2012, said she had decided to quit the
independent body because she "didn't want to be party to a
defence of Dow".
"People should be free to enjoy London 2012 without this
toxic legacy on their conscience", she said in a statement
released by rights group Amnesty International, which has
supported her cause.
"It is appalling that 27 years on, the site has still not
been cleaned up and thousands upon thousands of people are still
suffering."
No one at the Olympics organising body could immediately be
reached for comment. Dow has denied any responsibility for the
accident and says the former owner, Union Carbide, had settled
its liabilities with the Indian government.
Amnesty said the Games' organisers should admit they were
wrong in awarding the contract to Dow, who are also a worldwide
partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
"This high profile resignation means the London 2012
organisers can no longer ignore human rights concerns about Dow,
a company that has refused to meet its responsibilities in
relation to the victims of Bhopal," Amnesty's Seema Joshi said
in a statement.