Olympics-London 2012 won't be a "Queuing Games", says minister

| LONDON
LONDON May 30 The London Olympics will not
become known as the "Queuing Games" with extra staff and
technology being employed to keep people moving through tight
security checks, a British interior minister said on Wednesday.
Security will be no more obtrusive than at other Olympics,
the policeman in charge of coordinating the country's biggest
peacetime security operation added.
The long lines of visitors forced to wait sometimes up to
two hours at Britain's airport border controls, filmed on mobile
phones by frustrated travellers, has caused anxiety in the
run-up to the Games which start on July 27.
Once beyond the airport, sports fans will still have to
endure crammed journeys to stadiums on a creaking public
transport system and strict security at venues.
"I don't think this will be seen as a queuing Games at all,"
James Brokenshire, minister for crime and security at the
interior ministry, told Reuters.
"There is security, we do have a focus on safety, but we
don't want it to be obtrusive."
Hundreds of trained uniformed staff will operate at airports
and ports, with every booth to be manned at key times, while
flexible mobile teams have been installed to cope with
unexpected queues, he said.
At the stadiums, sports fans should not have to wait more
than 20 minutes to go through airport-style security at peak
times with little queuing the rest of the time.
MODERN LIVING
Assistant Commissioner Chris Allison, national Olympic
security coordinator, said the safety measures were "part of
modern living".
"It's exactly the same as at Vancouver (the winter Olympics
in 2010)," he told reporters.
"It's the same as has been seen everywhere else. It's what
people are used to, I don't think it will be seen by anybody as
oppressive at all."
The threat from militant Islamists endures in Britain, seven
years after suicide bombers killed 52 people in London.
Allison said police would also learn from this weekend's
Diamond Jubilee celebrations which mark 60 years of Queen
Elizabeth being on the throne.
More than a million people are expected to turn out during
the four days of parades and pageants.
"If there is any early learning that will be immediately
brought over," he said.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Ken Ferris)