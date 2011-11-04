About 6,000 troops to guard 2012 London Olympics

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 4 More than 6,000 off-duty British
troops look set to bolster security at London's Olympic venues
next summer, a source said on Friday, as planning continues for
what could be the country's biggest security challenge since
World War Two.
Organisers are "actively looking at possibly using the army
during the Games" after a reassessment of the numbers needed.
The London organising committee (LOCOG) had appointed the
private security firm G4S to recruit, train and manage
10,000 civilian guards to patrol inside the venues, but that
number is likely to rise to up to 22,000, the source said.
The 6,000 troops would help meet the shortfall.
"We'll all be reassured to know thousands of highly-trained
troops are around," the source said.
The troops are not expected to wear military uniform, but
most likely that of civilian security staff, and would receive
their normal pay.
There were indications last month that more guards would be
needed when LOCOG chief executive Paul Deighton told the London
Assembly the deployment of army reservists was an option being
considered to help meet the large number of guards required.
Britain remains on high alert of a terrorist attack despite
its international threat level being lowered in July from severe
to substantial, the third-highest level, meaning a terrorist
attack is a strong possibility and might well occur without
further warning.
Organisers are also wary of a potential threat from dissident
Irish nationalists.
"The Ministry of Defence have been fully involved in
supporting Olympic security planning work," a government
spokesman said in a statement on Friday.
"We are committed to delivering a safe and secure Games that
London, the UK and the world can enjoy."
He said the government had been working with LOCOG and G4S
to "finalise" security requirements.
LOCOG's security budget has increased from an initial
estimate of 29 million pounds to 432 million pounds.
Up to 12,000 police officers will also be deployed at peak
times around the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London, and
other venues.
The government's Olympic security budget has been reduced
from a previous commitment of 600 million pounds to an estimated
475 million pounds.
The Olympic security coordinator Chris Allison has said
police specialists could be used from forces across the country
including firearms specialists, mounted police and protection
and search officers.
While it was not intended for the armed forces to have a
strong visible presence on Britain's streets during the Games,
Allison has said it could provide niche capabilities such as
Royal Navy boats on waterways.
Britain has been a terrorist target for many years, and its
role in Iraq and Afghanistan, as a leading U.S. ally, has
increased the threat posed by Islamic militants.
In July 2005, the day after London was awarded the Games,
four young British Islamists killed 52 commuters in suicide bomb
attacks on the capital's transport network.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby)