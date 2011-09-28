Olympics-Mayor urges Spurs to accept stadium offer

LONDON, Sept 28 Mayor of London Boris Johnson on
Wednesday urged Tottenham Hotspur to accept a 17 million pound
package to stay in north London and drop a legal battle over the
future of the main Olympic stadium.
The Northumberland Park development, close to Tottenham's
historic White Hart Lane home, would help regenerate one of the
most run-down areas of London which was a focal point in this
summer's riots, Johnson said.
The mayor has offered 8.5 million pounds to persuade the
Premier League soccer club to stay in Tottenham and build a new
400 million pound stadium. A further 8.5 million pounds would
come from local Haringey council.
Tottenham have been embroiled in a long-running battle with
West Ham United over who should move into the Olympic stadium
once the 2012 Games are over, winning a court hearing for Oct 18
in an effort to overturn a decision to let West Ham move in.
The mayor's offer did not come with a definite ultimatum,
but he warned no more public money would be put on the table.
If Tottenham do accept, it would help smooth London's bid to
host the 2017 athletics World Championships because Tottenham
would have taken out the running track from the Olympic stadium
as part of its development of the venue.
"Last month's riots were a telling reminder of just how
important it is for Spurs to press ahead with the development at
Northumberland Park and to help kick-start a much wider
regeneration project that would create jobs and give Tottenham
the economic boost it deserves," Johnson said.
The financial package would go on infrastructure and
improved transport links around the planned new 56,000-seat
stadium in north London.
City Hall sources said discussions had been "amicable and
productive".
The club has pursued a new stadium in Tottenham at the same
time as bidding to move into the Olympic site.
Plans to develop the north London site were originally
approved by the mayor in 2010, but costs resulted in them
looking at the Olympic stadium as an alternative.
Tottenham applied for a judicial review on the Olympic
stadium after losing out to second-tier West Ham, who were given
preferred bidder status by the Olympic Park Legacy Company
(OPLC) in February, a decision backed by the mayor and
government.
