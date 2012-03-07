Olympics-London organisers accused of obsession with secrecy

| LONDON, March 7
were accused of being "obsessed with secrecy" during a tetchy
grilling by lawmakers over ticketing policy on Wednesday after
they refused to provide details until after this summer's Games.
At one of the most acrimonious meetings at the London
Assembly, the London organising committee's chief executive Paul
Deighton and chairman Sebastian Coe were repeatedly accused of a
lack of transparency in ticket pricing and allocation.
The pair hit back by saying the situation was evolving and
complicated, and it would be misleading and inaccurate to give
details at this stage with four million Olympic and Paralympic
tickets still to be sold.
"You are the least transparent organisation I have ever come
across in the eight years I have been on the London
Assembly," assembly member Dee Doocey said.
"You can give us the information at the press of a button,
it's all computerised, there is absolutely no excuse why you
don't give us this information."
Disquiet has grown among London politicians and British
media about LOCOG's perceived lack of transparency.
Members are concerned that after seven million tickets have
been sold, it is still not clear how many have been sold for
each event and at what price, making it impossible to verify
that cheaper tickets have been spread out equally across all
events and not just dumped on the least popular sports.
There are also concerns that the best tickets for events
such as cycling have been reserved for sponsors.
Doocey said LOCOG was wrong to hide behind sponsor
confidentiality and data protection.
Another member John Biggs said: "Somebody described LOCOG as
actually being Lord Coe's Olympic Games rather than something
more public than that, because it does seem like a closed
oligopoly that is allocating things on a very unaccountable and
non-transparent basis."
LOCOG, responsible for staging the Games, is largely
privately funded, raising its two billion pounds through
sponsorship, ticket sales and merchandising.
But it has recently seen its public funding jump to pay for
greater security as well as more spectacular opening and closing
ceremonies.
"I am not going to divert the attention of my
teams who still have four million tickets to sell and revenue
targets to meet because that is how we fund the Games," Coe
said.
"I am not going to take them off that focus to work on every
single client group for every single session, and we're talking
about 1,000 sessions."
About 2.5 million tickets will be 20 pounds or less and
two-thirds 50 pounds or under, Coe said.
"I am sorry but we are being entirely transparent here," he
added.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby; editing by Martyn Herman)