REFILE-Olympics-London Games spark tourist numbers debate

(Refiles to fix date to Nov 8)
By Peter Myers
LONDON Nov 8 Tour operators organising trips to
Britain are seeing an average 90 percent downturn in bookings
during the London 2012 Olympics, a survey by an industry group
said, with sports fans failing to compensate for those wanting
to avoid a packed city.
The warning has sparked a debate about the immediate impact
on tourism of the July 27-August 12 2012 Games and its
longer-term effects.
The European Tour Operators Association (ETOA) surveyed 28
of its members, responsible for two million tourists per year,
and estimates that approximately 3.5 billion pounds ($5.6
billion) could be lost to the UK economy during this time for
both satellite venues and the capital city.
"The expectations of visitor numbers currently circulating
within the hotel industry are hugely inflated," said Tom
Jenkins, executive director of ETOA.
"If UK businesses are basing their plans on data in some
prominent visitor forecasts, London will suffer financially, as
has been experienced by previous host cities."
The British Hospitality Association (BHA) told Reuters that
the ETOA forecast was alarmist.
"We believe demand will be strong and prices will thus find
their own level," it said in a statement.
"There will be some displacement but the Games will attract
a new market and they will raise the profile of Britain to such
an extent that they will leave a very long-term legacy."
British Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt told Reuters that he
thinks it is wrong to look at one set of numbers at this point.
"We are in the middle of a euro zone crisis... and I don't
think it's particularly surprising to see these numbers at this
stage."
The minister underlined that Britain has launched its
biggest-ever marketing campaign, going well beyond Europe.
DISPLACEMENT
Every Olympic Games displaces tourists - that is not new,
argues London & Partners spokeswoman Martine Ainsworth-Wells.
The city's official promotional organisation has been
working with the travel trade to quell their fears about
visiting London and launched in September "Limited Edition
London" to showcase events between now and the Games including
celebrations of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee next June.
Ainsworth-Wells told Reuters that travel patterns have
changed dramatically in the last few years. "Five or six years
ago, people would plan three to six months in advance; now
travel plans can be made with just a week or two weeks' notice.
We've still got plenty of time to persuade people."
Corporate travellers may not be so easily lured.
American Express Global Business Travel spokeswoman Tracy J
Paurowski confirms that, "We are seeing clients holding back on
travel during [July and August] unless it is business-critical.
The drivers behind this are that some hotels are putting
blackout days during the Games which is causing uncertainty
around the rates that will be charged."
Alarmist or not, the ETOA's figures can be seen as the
latest travel industry gripe about the UK's financial barriers
to entry: High visa costs; not being a part of Europe's
borderless Schengen Area; and expensive taxes.
Hunt told assembled delegates at London's World Travel
Market on Monday that he was working to curb bureaucracy.
"We're now getting our teeth into more than 60 regulations
holding back the hospitality sector - from simplifying
licensing, to scrapping rules on where you need to place No
Smoking signs."
CATALYST
Rather than focusing on visitor numbers during the Olympics
itself, the UK Government is hoping the event will act as a
catalyst for future growth.
Hunt said that he is aware that host cities in recent years
have been initially greeted by a decline in arrivals.
"We've learnt that you need to have a sustained tourism
marketing campaign that isn't just about what happens in the
Olympic year, but what happens in 2013, 2014, 2015..."
In a speech to the conference, Hunt said that Visit
Britain's campaign now has 127 million pounds behind it, and is
expected to generate 4.6 million extra visitors, more than two
billion pounds in visitor spend and nearly 60,000 jobs over the
next four years.
Euromonitor International has forecast 29.4 million overseas
arrivals to the UK on the back of the Games, a four percent
rise, though says a dip can be expected in 2013.
If, as the ETOA worries, overseas visitors who come to watch
the Olympic sport do just that, rather than sightseeing,
shopping or going to the theatre, there's always the domestic
market to keep numbers up.
Then there's also the London 2012 Festival, a 12-week
programme of concerts, exhibitions, films and live events which
Bmarks the culmination of the four-year Cultural Olympiad.
Famous landmarks including Stonehenge and Arthur's Seat in
Edinburgh will become giant art installations for the festival.
UK domestic tourism in 2012 will be boosted too by the
Queen's Diamond Jubilee on 2-5 June, which incorporates the
Epsom Derby, a BBC concert in Buckingham Palace, a service at St
Paul's Cathedral and up to 1,000 boats in a flotilla down the
River Thames.
"There is simply nowhere else to be next year than in
London, whether you've got tickets or not," Hunt told Reuters.
($1 = 0.624 British Pounds)
(Editing by Keith Weir)